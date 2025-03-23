Miami-Dade nonprofits accuse Commissioner Keon Hardemon is blocking funding and housing projects

The Neighbors and Neighbors Association (NANA) and the Circle of Brotherhood, two prominent Miami-Dade nonprofit organizations, are calling out County Commissioner Keon Hardemon for what they claim are ongoing efforts to disrupt their operations and delay critical affordable housing projects.

The groups, alongside other community advocates, will hold a press conference on Tuesday, March 25, to address what they describe as political retaliation after Hardemon’s past efforts to freeze their county funding and his alleged behind-the-scenes attempts to hinder their work.

Tensions between the commissioner and the nonprofits escalated in January when Hardemon pushed for a temporary freeze on funding for NANA and the Circle of Brotherhood. He accused the groups of intimidation tactics, likening their actions to “gang activity” after supporters attended a Miami-Dade County Commission meeting to request additional funding.

“When I saw some of the activity that was rolling in front of this dais, I recognized gang activity,” Hardemon, a criminal defense lawyer, said at the time. “What should we do to organizations that take the time to threaten elected leaders in our community?”

His remarks sparked backlash, as both organizations are respected in Miami’s Black community, with missions focused on small-business support, anti-violence initiatives, and affordable housing development.

The funding freeze was lifted on February 4 after an investigation by Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s administration found that both nonprofits were mostly in compliance with county rules governing nearly $12 million in grants and loans awarded since 2021.

579 days of delays: Affordable housing projects in limbo

Despite the lifted freeze, nonprofit leaders claim that Hardemon has continued to stall their affordable housing efforts.

NANA’s Executive Director Leroy Jones says that the county’s Housing and Community Development (HCD) Infill Housing Program recently placed 35 properties designated for affordable housing on a 30-day notice of default—a move that could derail housing for low-income families.

Jones believes Hardemon was aware of this decision and has the power to reverse it but has failed to act.

“We have been informed that Commissioner Hardemon was aware of this action,” Jones said. “He is also the only one who can bring these properties back to the BCC for an extension. He agreed to do so but has failed to follow through. Enough is enough.”

NANA was awarded the 35 lots under former Commissioner Audrey Edmonson, and while several units have been completed and occupied, eight buildings remain unfinished due to permit delays. Jones says the nonprofit requested an extension 534 days ago, but Hardemon has yet to approve it.

In response, the Miami-Dade nonprofits and community members will hold a press conference at one of the stalled affordable housing sites.