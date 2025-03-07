South Florida News

Miami-Dade launches telehealth program for students amid measles concerns

An employee of Hazel Health displays the opening page of the company's app, which allows Miami-Dade County public school students to receive telehealth therapy services, on World Mental Health Day, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Miami Arts Studio, a public magnet school, in Miami. Rebecca Blackwell/AP
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) has launched a new telehealth program aimed at improving students’ overall well-being, providing every student with access to a doctor while at school.

The announcement comes amid growing concerns over measles cases across the United States, including a recent case in New Mexico and a death in Texas, both involving unvaccinated individuals. The disease, which is preventable through vaccination, has prompted federal health officials to issue warnings, particularly after a measles case was confirmed at Miami Palmetto Senior High School.

In response, M-DCPS Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres joined other district officials at a news conference at South Miami Heights Elementary School on Thursday to highlight the district’s commitment to student health and safety.

The telehealth program, made possible through a partnership with Hazel Health and UnitedHealthCare, provides students with access to medical and mental health care via virtual consultations. This program is available to all students in grades K-12 and will be in place district-wide starting in March.

Dr. Dotres emphasized that the program aims to enhance on-campus care by offering immediate access to a doctor. “This is going to be available from 7 in the morning to 5 o’clock in the afternoon. If my son or my daughter were to become ill in school, they could go to the office, and a doctor will be immediately available to assist the student, of course, with parental consent,” he said.

The telehealth program is designed to break down barriers that many students face when seeking medical attention.

In addition to providing on-campus care, the program will also allow students to access telehealth services from home and during the summer months, ensuring continuous support for students’ health needs.

The launch of this program aligns with the district’s ongoing focus on creating a supportive and healthy environment for all students.

