Miami-Dade County wins 2022 Global Business Relationship Management Community Excellence Award

Miami-Dade County has won the 2022 Global Business Relationship Management Community Excellence Award. This award is for organizations with a BRM capability that are able to articulate value and impact on business purpose.

The globally recognized BRM program was created to promote collaboration across Miami-Dade County’s departments and serve its more than three million residents, visitors, and businesses alike.

“I am so proud of our county IT department and their commitment to greater departmental connectivity, making our county more effective and more efficient,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “This award is just another recognition of their excellent work. The body of work and results the department has been able to achieve on behalf of Miami-Dade is a testament to the innovation taking place, right here in our county government”

“We are honored to receive this award recognizing the work and collaborative relationships this IT BRM team has built with our customers and community,” said Mariaelena Salazar, Assistant Director of the Information Technology Department. “The BRM philosophy has had a transformational impact on ITD’s customer service approach and fueled innovative work that has saved time, money, and created a more effective government.”

Over the last seven years, the IT BRM Team has grown to seven members and helped county departments streamline business processes, drive value, and deliver innovative solutions like Port Miami’s conversion to a Voice Over IP (VOIP) telephone system and the rollout of project management software Monday.com across several county departments.

“ITD’s BRM program and the BRM philosophy has changed how we work together – across departments – by enabling the IT Department to serve as a trusted partner and implement some truly exceptional solutions that improve the lives of county residents,” said Chief Information Officer and IT Director Margaret Brisbane.

The BRM Institute is a nonprofit corporation established to help organizations grow the BRM capability to drive business strategy, strengthen collaboration, and champion a culture of creativity and innovation. The BRM community recognizes individual and organizational accomplishments that align to global BRM philosophy and strategy every year through the Global BRM Community Excellence Awards.