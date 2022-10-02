fbpx
Miami-Dade County Office of the Tax Collector extends quarterly payment deadline until October 14

By Santana Salmon

The Miami-Dade County Office of the Tax Collector, in accordance with the authority from the Florida Department of Revenue Emergency Order No. 22-001, has extended the September 30 payment due date for installment payments in section 197.222(1)(b), Florida Statutes.

All property owners participating in the “Quarterly Installment Plan” who may not have made their September payment are advised that there is still time to make their timely payment until October 14.

September quarterly payments made in-person, online or by mail through and including Friday, October 14 shall include the discount applied as set forth in the above reference statute.

Miami-Dade County Office of the Tax Collector encourages all property owners to pay online to ensure their payment is applied immediately by visiting their website at https://miamidade.county-taxes.com/public. There are no fees for payments made by e-check using your bank account.

 

