Miami-Dade County expands Emergency Rental Assistance Program to help more families

Miami-Dade County has announced the expansion of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). In an effort to help more working individuals and families deal with rent increases and remain in their homes.

Miami-Dade County has expanded its successful Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to include residents earning up to 140% of the area median income (AMI). A single person earning less than $95,620, couples making less than $109,200, families of three earning less than $122,920, and families of four earning less than $136,500 can now qualify for rental assistance.

“For Miami-Dade to thrive, our residents must be able to afford to live here,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Our county’s distribution of ERAP funds was so successful, we were able to apply for and receive more funds from the federal government to expand the program and help more renters. This new expansion will allow more financially struggling residents to tap into lifesaving funds to help them stay in their homes. That – in concert with our Building Blocks program and HOMES plan – will create a more affordable Miami-Dade for all.”

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava made expansion of ERAP benefits a key component of her HOMES plan that was included in the County’s recently approved budget by committing an additional $8 million in general funds from Miami-Dade County.

“We are building upon an already successful ERAP plan that has distributed more than $138 million and helped over 21,000 families stay in their homes since the start of the pandemic,” said Michael Liu, Director, Miami-Dade Public Housing and Community Development. “By increasing the number of people that qualify for ERAP, more working professionals such as teachers, first responders, nurses and other essential workers can get assistance to cover rent costs in this difficult real estate market.”

ERAP can help renters with issues such as past due rent, utility payments, some relocation assistance, and increases in rent of up to 30% for a period of 3 months.

Residents seeking more information are encouraged to visit:

https://www.miamidade.gov/global/housing/emergency-rental-assistance-program.page