Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management’s schedule for the Christmas holiday

The Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management (DSWM) has released the schedule of services for the upcoming Christmas Day holiday.

Curbside Garbage and Trash Collection Service

DSWM will not collect garbage or bulky trash Monday, December 26, 2022. Miami-Dade County garbage service customers whose garbage collection day falls on this day will be serviced on their next scheduled garbage collection day, Thursday, December 29, 2022.

Curbside Recycling Collection Service

Curbside recycling collection service will take place Monday, December 26, 2022, as scheduled. Miami-Dade County curbside recycling service customers whose recycling collection day falls on that day are advised to place only their blue recycling carts at the curb by 7:00 a.m. Monday, December 26, 2022.

Disposal Facilities

The following DSWM facilities will be CLOSED Sunday, December 25, 2022:

All disposal facilities including: Neighborhood Trash and Recycling Centers North and South Dade Landfills Central, West and Northeast Regional Transfer Stations Resources Recovery Facility All Home Chemical Collection Centers



Administrative Offices

The DSWM administrative offices will be closed Monday, December 26, 2022.

For more information on the DSWM’s Christmas Day holiday service schedule, please call 311 before the holiday or visit www.miamidade.gov/solidwaste.