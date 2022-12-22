fbpx
NewsLocal

Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management’s schedule for the Christmas holiday

Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management’s schedule for the Christmas holiday
By Santana Salmon

The Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management (DSWM) has released the schedule of services for the upcoming Christmas Day holiday.

Curbside Garbage and Trash Collection Service

DSWM will not collect garbage or bulky trash Monday, December 26, 2022. Miami-Dade County garbage service customers whose garbage collection day falls on this day will be serviced on their next scheduled garbage collection day, Thursday, December 29, 2022.

- Advertisement -

Curbside Recycling Collection Service

Curbside recycling collection service will take place Monday, December 26, 2022, as scheduled. Miami-Dade County curbside recycling service customers whose recycling collection day falls on that day are advised to place only their blue recycling carts at the curb by 7:00 a.m. Monday, December 26, 2022.

Disposal Facilities

The following DSWM facilities will be CLOSED Sunday, December 25, 2022:

  • All disposal facilities including:
    • Neighborhood Trash and Recycling Centers
    • North and South Dade Landfills
    • Central, West and Northeast Regional Transfer Stations
    • Resources Recovery Facility
    • All Home Chemical Collection Centers

Administrative Offices

The DSWM administrative offices will be closed Monday, December 26, 2022.

For more information on the DSWM’s Christmas Day holiday service schedule, please call 311 before the holiday or visit www.miamidade.gov/solidwaste.

 

Previous articleU.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) Offers Special Air and Hotel Packages for 2023 Winter Season

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) Offers Special Air and Hotel Packages for 2023 Winter Season

U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) Offers Special Air and Hotel Packages for...

Skip to content