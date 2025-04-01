Miami-Dade Commissioners to vote on removing fluoride from drinking water

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County commissioners will cast their votes on a contentious proposal that could end the decades-long practice of adding fluoride to the county’s drinking water.

Sponsored by Commissioner Roberto Gonzalez, the legislation seeks to remove the mineral from the water supply, a move that has ignited a fierce debate about its potential health impacts.

Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral found in various sources, including water, soil, and certain foods. It has long been added to public drinking water in many places as a measure to promote dental health. The primary reason for adding fluoride to drinking water is its ability to strengthen tooth enamel, the outer protective layer of teeth, and help prevent tooth decay and cavities. Fluoride does this by making teeth more resistant to acids produced by bacteria in the mouth, which can cause decay.

Fluoride has been added to Miami-Dade’s water since 1958, with the aim of promoting oral health by preventing tooth decay. The current concentration in Miami-Dade’s water is between 0.6 and 0.8 parts per million—significantly lower than the federal limit of four parts per million.

While many health professionals, including local dentists, continue to support water fluoridation, some, like Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, argue that there may be risks associated with fluoride consumption. Ladapo has raised concerns about potential developmental issues in children, particularly pointing to research that suggests fluoride could be neurotoxic, potentially lowering IQs in babies.

“The science shows that fluoride is neurotoxic, and the debate should be about whether it should be added to the water,” Dr. Ladapo stated. He has joined other opponents in calling for an end to the practice, urging local governments to stop adding fluoride to public water systems.

In contrast, Miami-Dade’s dental community, including Dr. Rick Mars of the Dental Care Group, maintains that there is no substantial evidence linking fluoride to developmental harm. “We follow the science, and there has been no clear data supporting the claims being made about fluoride’s dangers,” Dr. Mars said.

The proposal to end fluoridation has garnered significant attention, with public health advocates and residents on both sides of the issue. Proponents of the removal argue that fluoride may not be necessary for dental health, and the focus should be on better public education about oral hygiene. The proposal includes funding for a $150,000 public campaign to educate residents on alternative sources of fluoride and the importance of oral care.

However, some local leaders, including Miami-Dade District 2 Commissioner Marlene Bastien, have expressed concern about the one-sided nature of the discussion. Meanwhile, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has voiced her support for continuing the county’s fluoridation program, although it remains unclear whether she would veto the resolution if it passes.