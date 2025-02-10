South Florida News

Miami-Dade announces 2025 Mom-and-Pop Small Business Grant Program

Miami-Dade announces 2025 Mom-and-Pop Small Business Grant Program
By Jovani Davis

MIAMI-DADE – Small business owners in Miami-Dade’s District 8 can apply to Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins’ Annual Mom-and-Pop Small Business Grant Program. Applicants may be eligible to receive up to $2,500 in assistance.

Applications will be available from Feb. 10 through Feb. 21, 2025.

Business owners interested in applying for the 2025 District 8 Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program must meet the following criteria:

  • Have been in operation for at least one year
  • Have not been awarded this same grant two or more times
  • Currently not in default or non-compliance with any County loan or grant program
  • Are not affiliated with a national chain
  • Do not own more than two businesses

Completed applications will be accepted from February 24 through February 28 by 4:00 pm.

Completed original applications must be hand-delivered to:

Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins
District 8 Office
10710 SW 211 St., Suite 103
Cutler Bay, FL 33189

Only one application per business will be accepted. Non-profit agencies are not eligible for this grant funding. Home-based businesses are welcome to apply. Applications must be typed or printed. Illegible, incomplete, or faxed applications will be disqualified. Guidelines for the Mom-and-Pop Small Business Grant Program require that each approved recipient attend a mandatory business training workshop, which will be held via Zoom on Feb. 19 at 10 a.m.

To verify if your business is located within District 8 or for more information, please call 305-378-6677. Applications are available here.

 

