Miami Beach Police recover $5.3 million in stolen luxury vehicles

Miami Beach Police have recovered $5.3 million worth of high-end exotic vehicles after three men were arrested in connection with an organized crime operation involving stolen luxury cars.

On January 31, 41-year-old Yuriy Korotovskyy, 53-year-old Arman Gevorgyan, and 43-year-old Hrant Nazarian were taken into custody after a stolen Rolls Royce was reported. The arrests followed a thorough investigation into a complex criminal network suspected of stealing and reselling luxury vehicles.

“This case highlights the tireless work of our detectives in uncovering and dismantling an intricate criminal operation targeting high-value vehicles,” said Police Chief Wayne Jones. “Thanks to their efforts, we’ve recovered approximately $5.3 million in stolen luxury cars.”

The scheme involved the suspects exploiting vehicle dispatchers and transporters by manipulating the destinations of high-end vehicles. Police say the suspects rerouted truck drivers during vehicle pickups, sending shipments to fake locations to steal the cars.

Korotovskyy, Gevorgyan, and Nazarian, accused of acting as brokers in the operation, face multiple charges, including grand theft, dealing in stolen property, and conspiracy to commit organized fraud.