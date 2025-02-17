Miami Beach man faces attempted murder charges after shooting 2 people he claimed were Palestinians  

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left two people injured in Miami Beach, police announced on Sunday. Mordechai Brafman, 27, faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

According to police, surveillance footage from Saturday shows Brafman’s car traveling south on Pine Road. He made a U-turn at 48th Street, where a vehicle with two victims was stopped. The arrest report states that Brafman drove past the victims’ car before stopping directly in front of them.

Brafman then got out of his car, stayed near the driver’s side and started shooting the vehicle as it drove past him, the report said.

The victims’ vehicle, the report said, was shot 17 times and struck both people inside.

Brafman then drove to 4887 Pine Tree Drive, where he was arrested. According to the report, one of the victims sustained a gunshot wound to the left shoulder, while the other suffered a graze wound to the left forearm.

While Brafman was in the interview view room with detectives, the report said, he spontaneously told them that he was driving his truck, saw two Palestinians and shot and killed both.