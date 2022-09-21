MIA wins global award for passenger experience innovation

The Miami International Airport was one of only three airports in the world to receive a Future Travel Experience (FTE) Airport Pioneer Award at the FTE Global 2022 Awards ceremony earlier this month in Las Vegas. The awards program recognizes the world’s most pioneering airports and airlines for their outstanding efforts to transform the passenger experience and define the future of the air transport industry. The other airport winners were Edmonton International Airport and iGA Istanbul Airport.

MIA was awarded for its efforts to implement biometric boarding at more than 130 gates throughout the airport. When fully completed in 2023, MIA will be home to the largest implementation of biometric technology at any U.S. airport. The first phase is scheduled for this October when two gates at MIA will begin processing 20 flights per week with the expedited boarding process.

“Congratulations to MIA for being recognized as an innovation and travel experience pioneer among its global peers,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “On the heels of being named the Best Mega Airport in North America for passenger satisfaction in 2021 by J.D. Power, MIA is proving that it is taking its customer service delivery to new heights.”

Biometric boarding will allow passengers departing on international flights at MIA to board with just the quick, touchless click of a camera. Using SITA’s Smart Path solution, which leverages NEC’s biometric identity platform, passengers will simply step up to a camera at the boarding gate and their picture is used to confirm their identities and their authorization to travel within seconds. MIA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) first tested biometric boarding in 2019 during a pilot program with select airlines, resulting in a significant improvement in boarding times.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award from the industry experts at Future Travel Experience for our airport-wide biometric boarding program,” said Ralph Cutié, MIA Director and CEO. “We look forward to providing our departing passengers a seamless travel experience that gets them onboard and in the sky within seconds.”

MIA’s launch of biometric boarding follows its airport-wide expansion in 2020 of Simplified Arrival, CBP’s enhanced process for international arrivals that uses facial biometrics to automate the manual document checks required for admission into the U.S.

Established in 2006, FTE is an independent online media, events, creative, and industry change leader dedicated to working with airports, airlines, and industry stakeholders to enhance the end-to-end passenger experience and business performance.