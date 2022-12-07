MIA announces World Travel Expo for June 2023

With the goal of promoting tourism to Miami International Airport’s network of 166 destinations across the globe, Miami-Dade County officials and local travel industry executives hosted a kickoff event on December 2 for members of the Consular Corps of Miami to announce the first World Travel Expo (WTE) Miami, scheduled for June 13-15, 2023, at the Miami Airport Convention Center.

The kickoff event – held at MIA’s annual Consular Corps of Miami Holiday Reception – featured MIA Director and CEO Ralph Cutié and WTE President and CEO Javier Palencia, who gave local consulates and guests a preview of what to expect at the inaugural expo.

“In addition to raising awareness about the extensive route network that MIA has to offer, the World Travel Expo will also promote increased travel between Miami-Dade County and our sister cities around the world,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “The Miami tourism industry continues to reach new heights this year and we hope to spur additional growth with this inaugural event.”

Hosted by MIA and sponsored by IATA, American Airlines, and the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), WTE Miami 2023 will give tourism representatives from MIA’s international markets the opportunity to meet with airlines, tourism bureaus, tour operators, cruise lines, hotels, and other industry organizations, to discuss potential air service route development and promote their destinations. Influential leaders and experts from the global travel and tourism industry will also discuss current challenges, emerging trends, and business opportunities. More than 2,000 travel professionals are expected to attend.

“We look forward to hosting our first-ever World Travel Expo next year and we deeply appreciate our global sponsors for their support,” said Ralph Cutié, MIA Director and CEO. “With MIA on pace for a record year in passenger traffic as the busiest U.S. airport for international passengers, our rebound from the pandemic has been a huge success story. We look forward to sharing those best practices with our industry colleagues around the world.”