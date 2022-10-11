Mexico files second lawsuit against arms dealers in US

The Mexican government filed another lawsuit on Monday against United States companies it claims are responsible for the flow of illegal weapons into the country.

The first lawsuit, which was recently dismissed, targeted US gun manufacturers.

The second, which Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said was filed in Arizona on Monday, appears to target gun dealers.

“We are suing them because clearly there is a pattern, we contend that it is obvious that there is weapons trafficking and that it is known that these guns are going to our country,” Ebrard said.

Ebrard promised last week the new lawsuit would target gun shops or dealers in US border states who sell guns to “straw” purchasers who pass them on to smugglers, who then take the weapons into Mexico.

Ebrard said about 60 percent of the weapons seized in Mexico in recent years were believed to have been sold in ten US counties, mostly along the border.

Mexico has very strict restrictions on weapon possession, but drug cartel violence has cost hundreds of thousands of lives in the country in recent years.

“We are going to show that many of these outlets where they sell these products in these counties I mentioned, are dealing with straw purchasers, and criminal charges have to be brought,” Ebrard said last week in an appearance before the Mexican Senate.

AP/