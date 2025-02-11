South Florida News

Man sought after 20-year-old woman killed in Miami-Dade

By Jovani Davis

Authorities are searching for a man involved in the shooting death of 20-year-old Delilah Ruiz in northwest Miami-Dade over the weekend. According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. Saturday near Northwest 189th Street and Northwest 63rd Avenue, following a heated argument.

Ruiz was critically injured and flown to Memorial Hospital West, where she later died from her wounds. She was shot in front of both her home and her grandparents’ home, which are located close to each other.

A small memorial, consisting of flowers and candles, has been placed at the scene of the shooting. The victim’s family set up a GoFundMe page, remembering Delilah as a “beautiful soul” with a bright future.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office officials said she was shot by a man, but further details were not provided.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in the case. CrimeStoppers has called on the public for help in seeking justice for Delilah and her family. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 305-471-TIPS (8477) to submit tips anonymously.

