Man arrested for arson at a grocery store in Deerfield Beach

By Santana Salmon

A man who attempted to set fire to an occupied building in Deerfield Beach, Florida has been arrested for arson. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit took custody of Alexis Camacho for trying to set fire to a grocery store.

According to the police report about 1:52 a.m., on Tuesday, November 15, BSO Deerfield Beach District deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to several calls reporting a structure fire at 4809 N. Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach.

At the scene, deputies located several wooden pallets engulfed in flames in the rear of a grocery store. The pallets were next to two large propane tanks. The fire from the pallets spread to the structure damaging its exterior.

BSO Fire Rescue extinguished the fire and the State Fire Marshal responded. The fire marshal deemed the fire an act of arson. According to investigators, the subject manipulated the propane tank to emit gas vapor, which if ignited, would have caused a massive explosion. The store is often staffed during overnight hours to perform different tasks. There were no injuries reported during the incident.

According to the police, investigators canvassed the area and through investigative methods, they were able to identify the subject as Alexis Camacho. Investigators quickly located and apprehended him. Camacho was transported to the BSO Main Jail where he was arrested on one count of second-degree arson.

 

