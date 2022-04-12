M-DCPS Honors 2022 AFSCME Support Personnel of the Year

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) Superintendent Jose L. Dotres and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 1184 President Phyllis LeFlore honored the finalists for the 2021-2022 outstanding Support Personnel of the Year last night at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention.

Jesús López, a head custodian at the English Center, an M-DCPS Adult Education Center, was named the AFSCME Support Personnel of the Year.

Also honored were finalists:

General Services: George Nieves, Security Specialist, Robert Morgan Center and Technical College

Transportation: Saundra Gause, Field Operations Specialist, N.E. Transportation Center

Food and Nutrition: Kimberly Bailey, Food Service Manager III, Miami Beach Senior

Maintenance Operations: Lydia Sprauve, Foreperson-Work Order Clerk, Maintenance Service Center 3.