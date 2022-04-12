fbpx
M-DCPS Honors 2022 AFSCME Support Personnel of the Year

Pictured left-to-right Miami-Dade School Board Members Lucia Baez Geller, Luisa Santos, Board Vice Chair Dr. Steve Gallon III, Board Members Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall and Mari Tere Rojas, Schools Superintendent Jose L. Dotres, AFSCME Local 1184 President Phyllis LeFlore, 2022 AFSCME Employee of the Year Jesús López, and Juan Dominguez of Toyota of North Miami.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) Superintendent Jose L. Dotres and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 1184 President Phyllis LeFlore honored the finalists for the 2021-2022 outstanding Support Personnel of the Year last night at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention.

Jesús López, a head custodian at the English Center, an M-DCPS Adult Education Center, was named the AFSCME Support Personnel of the Year.

Also honored were finalists:

General Services: George Nieves, Security Specialist, Robert Morgan Center and Technical College

Transportation: Saundra Gause, Field Operations Specialist, N.E. Transportation Center

Food and Nutrition: Kimberly Bailey, Food Service Manager III, Miami Beach Senior

Maintenance Operations: Lydia Sprauve, Foreperson-Work Order Clerk, Maintenance Service Center 3.

