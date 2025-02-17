M-DCPS cracks down on tudent vaping with district-wide expansion of vape sensors

In a continued effort to curb student vaping, Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is expanding its vape sensor initiative to all senior high schools. This decision follows the success of a pilot program launched last year at nine high schools, which demonstrated the effectiveness of the technology in deterring e-cigarette use on campus.

The sensors, installed in restrooms, are designed to detect the presence of e-cigarette vapor, allowing school staff to respond quickly and enforce anti-vaping policies. This expansion is part of the district’s broader commitment to ensuring a safe and healthy learning environment for students.

“Making sure our students are safe from the dangers of vaping in our schools is essential,” said Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres. “This is yet another example of how student health and safety are our top priorities.”

Vaping among students continues to be a growing concern nationwide, with 1.63 million middle and high school students reportedly using e-cigarettes, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In December 2024, Palm Beach County schools launched a pilot program aimed at cracking down on vaping by installing vape detectors in three school bathrooms. The move reflects a broader regional effort to combat underage vaping in South Florida schools.

Education and prevention efforts

In addition to implementing vape sensors, M-DCPS is intensifying its educational efforts to raise awareness among students, parents, and staff about the harmful effects of vaping. The campaign highlights not only the impact on lung function but also the increased risk of addiction.

To support parents, the district will distribute educational materials on recognizing the signs of vaping and strategies for discussing the dangers with their children in an open and supportive way. An informative webinar, Effects of Vaping: Tips for Parents and Caregivers, is also available on the M-DCPS Parent Academy’s virtual campus.

The district is encouraging parents to have honest conversations with their children about the risks associated with e-cigarettes and to work collaboratively with schools to create a vape-free environment. Additionally, school staff will receive ongoing training to identify vaping behaviors and intervene effectively.

The awareness campaign will include a series of informational sessions for parents and community members, along with additional resources available on the M-DCPS website.

“Educating students and parents is the best way we can ensure students make good choices beyond the classroom,” Dr. Dotres added. “Our goal is to partner with parents so they have the knowledge and tools to protect their children from the dangers of vaping.”

With this district-wide expansion, M-DCPS remains at the forefront of student health and safety initiatives, taking proactive measures to address the growing concern of vaping among teenagers.