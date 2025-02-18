South Florida News

Lauderhill man arrested after stabbing his father

By Jovani Davis

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning for stabbing his father in a parking lot in Lauderhill, authorities confirmed.

Lauderhill police responded to a stabbing incident early Sunday morning in the 5400 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard just before 1 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene to find the victim with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

Authorities later determined that the victim had gotten into an argument with his son in the parking lot, which escalated when the son began stabbing him. The son was taken into custody, though no further details have been released at this time.

 

