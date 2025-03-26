Lauderhill launches Prosperity Project to support local entrepreneurs

The City of Lauderhill has announced the launch of an exciting new initiative aimed at supporting local entrepreneurs and driving economic growth in the community.

The Prosperity Project, spearheaded by the Central County Community Development Corporation (CCDC) in partnership with various strategic partners, is designed to break down financial barriers for under-resourced business owners.

Microloans to support small businesses

Through a unique partnership with Kiva, the Prosperity Project will offer microloans of up to $15,000 at 0% interest, with no credit history or collateral required. This unprecedented opportunity will provide essential funding for entrepreneurs looking to start or expand their businesses, without the typical financial hurdles.

Fostering a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem

Beyond just financial support, the Prosperity Project aims to create a dynamic entrepreneurial network in Lauderhill. By investing in local businesses, the initiative seeks to promote innovation, collaboration, and sustainable economic growth, benefiting the entire community.

How to get involved

Interested entrepreneurs can explore funding opportunities by visiting the city’s website to assess their eligibility for the microloan program. Lauderhill will also host a series of workshops and networking events to empower local business owners with essential tools and connections.

Residents are encouraged to help spread the word about the Prosperity Project to reach more entrepreneurs in need of support.

For more information, or to learn how to apply for funding, contact the City of Lauderhill at [email protected] or call 954-730-3090.