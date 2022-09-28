fbpx
Jet skier missing from Pompano Beach

Charles Walker.
By Santana Salmon

The Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a jet skier who may have been attempting to reach Bimini.

Detectives say Charles Walker was last seen at around 5:00 p.m., Friday, September 23, in the 3200 block of Northeast 16th Street in Pompano Beach.

According to his family, Walker was attempting to reach Bimini in The Bahamas riding a jet ski or personal watercraft. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs approximately 195 pounds, and has gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

