Jamaican Women of Florida hosts “Run a Boat” December 10

By Santana Salmon

Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF), in keeping with their mission to encourage emerging powerful women, which includes cultural/educational experiences will host their annual Run-A-Boat outdoor festival at the Holy Sacrament Episcopal Church, Pembroke Pines, Florida.

This event will include shopping, food, and fun. As a family friendly event, there will be special activities for young guests (free admission for children under ten).  Attendees can expect to network and learn more about JWOF’s service in the community, mentoring, and our scholarship program.

Jamaican Women of Florida will host several events to celebrate the organization’s ten years of service in the community. Run A Boat is the second of these events.

Tickets for this event are available on Eventbrite.com.

JWOF is a Florida not-for-profit, founded in October 2012 as an organization designed to provide an outlet for Jamaican women to empower themselves through networking, mentoring and personal development. JWOF strives to partner with local and international organizations; assist young children; provide scholarships to Jamaican/American women in college; inspire women’s personal development, and mentor the next generation of powerful women in Jamaica and Florida. JWOF is dedicated to Jamaican Women – Powerful Women . . . Worldwide.

 

Contributions are welcome to fund the annual “Powerful Women…Next Generation” scholarship program. The $15,000 ($1,250 yearly) scholarship is awarded annually to three first or second-generation, Jamaican American female graduates of a high school in Florida who intend to enroll in a post-secondary institution the following fall semester. For information on how to support the JWOF scholarship fund, please visit; https://www.jamaicanwomenofflorida.com/donations

 

 

 

 

