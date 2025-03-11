Caribbean Diaspora NewsSouth Florida News

Jamaican Women of Florida announces new leadership for 2025-2026

Jamaican Women of Florida president
Newly elected JWOF President – Michelle Williamson
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) has announced its newly elected Board of Directors for the 2025-2026 term, ushering in a dynamic leadership team committed to growth, empowerment, and community impact.

Leading the organization is Michelle Williamson, the newly appointed President, who brings a visionary approach to JWOF’s mission of uplifting and supporting women of Jamaican heritage. She is joined by:

  • Dr. Venessa Walker – Vice President
  • Noya Hastings-Ritchie – Secretary
  • Michelle Ho-Sang – Treasurer

The Board also includes accomplished Directors-at-Large:

  • Latangie Williams, Esq. – Legal Affairs
  • Nerissa Street – Membership
  • Yvette McLean-Pilliner – Events
  • Shaina Forbes – NextGen (Mentorship & Youth Development)

These women embody JWOF’s core values of leadership, service, and sisterhood and will play a key role in expanding opportunities for mentorship, personal and professional development, and community outreach.

Induction ceremony & vision for the future

The new board was officially inducted at JWOF’s Annual Women’s Conference and Luncheon on Saturday, March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day at the Marriott Harbor Beach Hotel in Fort Lauderdale.

- Advertisement -

President Michelle Williamson emphasized the board’s commitment to leading with intention, strength, and unity. “JWOF will remain dedicated to expanding our reach, deepening our impact, and continuing the legacy of empowering women to rise, thrive, and give back,” she said.

Since its inception, Jamaican Women of Florida has been a beacon for mentorship, educational scholarships, and community initiatives. Through its signature programs and events, the organization fosters a space where women are celebrated, encouraged, and supported in their aspirations.

About the new JWOF president

A respected travel professional with over 20 years of leadership experience, Michelle Williamson has served in numerous community organizations, including the North Miami Beach Commission on the Status of Women (COSW), Suits, Stilettos, and Lipstick Foundation (SSL), Heart Sistas Circle, and the Winterfest Parade. Through JWOF, she has also actively volunteered with Food for the Poor (FFP) and Global Empowerment Mission (GEM).

“As we step into this new era of leadership, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our past board members and supporters who have paved the way for continued success,” Williamson said. “The work ahead is bold and ambitious, and we invite all who share our passion for service and empowerment to join us in making an even greater impact.”

A Lauderdale Lakes resident and mother of two, Mykera and Izaya, Williamson is set to lead JWOF into a future of growth, service, and empowerment.

More Stories

Jamaican-American Michael Blake

Jamaican-American Michael Blake announces run for New York City Mayor

Michael Alexander Blake, a proud Jamaican-American politician, has officially entered the race for Mayor of New York City in the upcoming 2025 election. The 2025...
south florida primary election voting Municipal elections

Today is Election Day in Broward and Palm Beach Counties

Residents in 17 cities, towns, and villages across Broward and Palm Beach counties are heading to the polls today to cast their votes in...
BSO broward sheriff's office

Former Broward Sheriff’s deputy charged for alleged student abuse

A former Broward Sheriff’s deputy, fired amid excessive force allegations two years ago, is now facing criminal charges for allegedly abusing a student at...
Georgia Jones Ayers Middle

Miami-Dade Schools unveils high-tech innovation space at Georgia Jones Ayers Middle

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) has transformed the media center at Georgia Jones Ayers Middle School into a cutting-edge innovation space, providing students with...
AFUWI

AFUWI announces honorees for 2025 “The Legacy Continues” scholarship gala

The American Foundation for the University of the West Indies (AFUWI) has announced the distinguished honorees for its 28th Annual “The Legacy Continues” Scholarship...
Byron Donalds

Jamaican-American Rep. Byron Donalds announces bid for Florida governor

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, a Brooklyn-born politician of Jamaican and Panamanian heritage, announced his intention to run for governor of Florida in 2026, backed...

Golden Krust launches new Island Select patty line exclusively At Walmart 

Golden Krust, a beloved family-owned Caribbean brand in the U.S., is expanding its reach with the launch of Golden Krust Island Select, an exclusive...
Congress members make another plea for the exoneration of Jamaica’s National Hero Marcus Garvey

Marcus Garvey to be honored with plaque at Big Bethel Church in Atlanta

A plaque commemorating Marcus Mosiah Garvey, Jamaica’s first national hero, will be unveiled in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 25, 2025. The ceremony will take place...
Joe Scott Broward Supervisor of Elections

Broward Supervisor of Elections urges all eligible voters to participate in March 11 municipal elections

Voters in Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach, Miramar, Pembroke Pines, and Sea Ranch Lakes will head to the polls on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, to...
VM Building Society Suzette-Rochester Lloyd

VM Building Society sponsors 6th Annual Disruptive Leadership Conference in Miami

The VM Building Society - Florida Representative Office has announced its sponsorship of the 6th Annual Disruptive Leadership Conference, set to take place on...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Jamaican-American Michael Blake

Jamaican-American Michael Blake announces run for New York City Mayor

Skip to content