Jamaican Women of Florida announces new leadership for 2025-2026

The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) has announced its newly elected Board of Directors for the 2025-2026 term, ushering in a dynamic leadership team committed to growth, empowerment, and community impact.

Leading the organization is Michelle Williamson, the newly appointed President, who brings a visionary approach to JWOF’s mission of uplifting and supporting women of Jamaican heritage. She is joined by:

Dr. Venessa Walker – Vice President

– Vice President Noya Hastings-Ritchie – Secretary

– Secretary Michelle Ho-Sang – Treasurer

The Board also includes accomplished Directors-at-Large:

Latangie Williams, Esq. – Legal Affairs

– Legal Affairs Nerissa Street – Membership

– Membership Yvette McLean-Pilliner – Events

– Events Shaina Forbes – NextGen (Mentorship & Youth Development)

These women embody JWOF’s core values of leadership, service, and sisterhood and will play a key role in expanding opportunities for mentorship, personal and professional development, and community outreach.

Induction ceremony & vision for the future

The new board was officially inducted at JWOF’s Annual Women’s Conference and Luncheon on Saturday, March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day at the Marriott Harbor Beach Hotel in Fort Lauderdale.

- Advertisement -

President Michelle Williamson emphasized the board’s commitment to leading with intention, strength, and unity. “JWOF will remain dedicated to expanding our reach, deepening our impact, and continuing the legacy of empowering women to rise, thrive, and give back,” she said.

Since its inception, Jamaican Women of Florida has been a beacon for mentorship, educational scholarships, and community initiatives. Through its signature programs and events, the organization fosters a space where women are celebrated, encouraged, and supported in their aspirations.

About the new JWOF president

A respected travel professional with over 20 years of leadership experience, Michelle Williamson has served in numerous community organizations, including the North Miami Beach Commission on the Status of Women (COSW), Suits, Stilettos, and Lipstick Foundation (SSL), Heart Sistas Circle, and the Winterfest Parade. Through JWOF, she has also actively volunteered with Food for the Poor (FFP) and Global Empowerment Mission (GEM).

“As we step into this new era of leadership, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our past board members and supporters who have paved the way for continued success,” Williamson said. “The work ahead is bold and ambitious, and we invite all who share our passion for service and empowerment to join us in making an even greater impact.”

A Lauderdale Lakes resident and mother of two, Mykera and Izaya, Williamson is set to lead JWOF into a future of growth, service, and empowerment.