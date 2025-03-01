South Florida News

Jamaican man charged with attempted murder of police officers in Lauderhill

Reece-Anglin Jamaican man lauderhill shooting
By Sheri-kae McLeod

A Jamaican man has been charged with attempting to murder two law enforcement officers following a shootout in Lauderhill on February 12.

Reece Anglin, 32, originally from Montego Bay, St. James, was arrested by Tampa police on Valentine’s Day, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO). Anglin was initially booked into the Hillsborough County Jail before being transferred to the Broward Main Jail on February 20. He faces two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and has an immigration hold.

The incident unfolded shortly before 6 p.m. at the Calypso Cay apartments in the 4100 block of Northwest 21st Street. According to a BSO news release, members of the BSO’s Gang Investigations Task Force, which includes officers from BSO, Lauderhill Police, and other municipalities, were conducting an operation when they were confronted by two armed men — Anglin and 28-year-old Tafari Elliot, also of Lauderhill.

BSO spokesman Carey Codd stated that a deputy identified himself as a law enforcement officer and ordered the men to drop their weapons, but they allegedly opened fire instead. Officers returned fire, striking Elliot, who fled but was later captured and taken to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment. Elliot is also facing two charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

No officers were injured in the exchange, and multiple firearms were recovered at the scene. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the use of force, while BSO’s Criminal Investigations Division is handling the cases against Anglin and Elliot. The deputy who discharged his weapon has been placed on administrative assignment, as per BSO policy.

BSO did not confirm whether the Jamaican man was in the country legally.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

