Yvette-Colbourne-278x90
South Florida News

Influencer Andrew and Tristan Tate arrive in Fort Lauderdale after Romania lifts travel restrictions

Influencer Andrew and Tristan Tate Arrive in Fort Lauderdale after Romania Lifts Travel Restrictions
The brothers landed in South Florida, with Andrew Tate speaking to reporters at Fort Lauderdale Airport. Photo: Gettyimages
By Jovani Davis

Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate, who face human trafficking charges in Romania, arrived in the U.S. on Thursday after Romanian authorities lifted their travel restrictions. The brothers landed in South Florida, with Andrew Tate speaking to reporters at Fort Lauderdale Airport.

“We live in a democratic society where it’s innocent until proven guilty,” Andrew Tate said. “We’ve yet to be convicted of any crime. Our case was dismissed on December 19 in Romania, and we were recently allowed to return because there is no active indictment.”

The brothers, dual U.S.-British citizens, were arrested in late 2022 and indicted on charges of running a criminal operation that lured women to Romania for sexual exploitation. Andrew Tate also faces rape charges. Both brothers deny the allegations.

In December, a court ruled the case could not proceed to trial due to multiple legal irregularities, but investigations are ongoing. Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, approved the request to lift travel restrictions, but stated the brothers must appear before judicial authorities when summoned.

Meanwhile, a court also ruled in favor of an appeal by the brothers to release their seized assets, which included luxury vehicles, land, properties, and company shares. However, some assets remain under precautionary seizure.

- Advertisement -

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis commented on the brothers’ arrival, saying Florida had no involvement in the case, and the federal government had jurisdiction over their entry. The Tate brothers’ legal issues extend beyond Romania, with several women suing Andrew Tate for sexual violence in the U.K.

While the Romanian case may have stalled, a second investigation continues in Romania. The Tates also face extradition proceedings in the U.K., where they are accused of sexual assault dating back to 2012-2015.

As the brothers navigate these multiple legal battles, their departure from Romania follows increased attention on their case, including interest from the Trump administration at the Munich Security Conference.

The Tate brothers have repeatedly denied the charges, claiming they are victims of a political conspiracy. Despite their legal challenges, Andrew Tate has remained vocal on social media, asserting that he and his brother will be cleared of all allegations.

Top of Form

Bottom of Form

 

More Stories

immigration ICE agents

ICE detains 11 migrants in Oakland Park during criminal investigation

Eleven migrants described as “criminal aliens” were taken into custody in Broward County on Wednesday afternoon after federal agents stopped a box truck in...
Cruise lines implement new age restrictions for Spring Break

Cruise lines implement new age restrictions for Spring Break

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two major cruise lines are introducing new minimum age restrictions for unaccompanied guests just ahead of Spring Break. Carnival Cruise announced that...
BSO broward sheriff's office

Eighth BSO deputy suspended, captain demoted amid probe into Tamarac triple murder

A Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) captain has been demoted, and an eighth deputy suspended, as the agency continues its internal probe into failures leading...
Broward County Animal Care Doug Brightwell and Rousseau Durocher

Haitian-American Rousseau Durocher named Florida Animal Protection Leader of the Year

Broward County Animal Care is celebrating Intake Supervisor Rousseau Durocher after he was named Leader of the Year by the Florida Animal Protection and...
Broward County Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis

Broward County Commissioner Alexandra Davis honored with Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award

Broward County Commissioner Alexandra Davis has been recognized with the prestigious Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, an honor bestowed by the Biden Administration for her...
T-Mobile theft scheme South Florida

Four charged in $500,000 South Florida retail theft scheme

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has announced felony charges against four individuals accused of orchestrating a large-scale organized retail theft scheme in South Florida...
Police Officer badly Injured in Broward County Hit-and-Run Incident

Police officer badly injured in Broward County hit-and-run incident

A police officer was injured while on duty in Broward County on Tuesday evening during an investigation in the area of the 8200 block...
during the Mayor’s Listening Tour at Lauderhill City Hall this month.

Mayor Denise Grant launches Listening Tour to shape Lauderhill’s future

Lauderhill Mayor Denise Grant has launched a citywide Listening Tour, an initiative aimed at fostering open dialogue with residents, business owners, and community leaders...
City of Miramar

City of Miramar celebrates 70 years of progress, diversity, and community excellence

The City of Miramar proudly marks its 70th anniversary, celebrating seven decades of growth, diversity, and innovation. Since its founding in 1955, Miramar has...
Mount Trashmore or Monarch Hill landfill, Broward

Broward County approves Monarch Hill landfill expansion near Coconut Creek

Broward County commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve the expansion of the Monarch Hill landfill, despite strong opposition from local leaders and residents. The decision,...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
T&T Government Discusses Payments to Venezuela in Dragon Gas Field Deal Amid US Sanctions

Trinidad gov’t discusses payments to Venezuela in Dragon gas field deal...

Skip to content