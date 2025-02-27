Influencer Andrew and Tristan Tate arrive in Fort Lauderdale after Romania lifts travel restrictions

Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate, who face human trafficking charges in Romania, arrived in the U.S. on Thursday after Romanian authorities lifted their travel restrictions. The brothers landed in South Florida, with Andrew Tate speaking to reporters at Fort Lauderdale Airport.

“We live in a democratic society where it’s innocent until proven guilty,” Andrew Tate said. “We’ve yet to be convicted of any crime. Our case was dismissed on December 19 in Romania, and we were recently allowed to return because there is no active indictment.”

The brothers, dual U.S.-British citizens, were arrested in late 2022 and indicted on charges of running a criminal operation that lured women to Romania for sexual exploitation. Andrew Tate also faces rape charges. Both brothers deny the allegations.

In December, a court ruled the case could not proceed to trial due to multiple legal irregularities, but investigations are ongoing. Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, approved the request to lift travel restrictions, but stated the brothers must appear before judicial authorities when summoned.

Meanwhile, a court also ruled in favor of an appeal by the brothers to release their seized assets, which included luxury vehicles, land, properties, and company shares. However, some assets remain under precautionary seizure.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis commented on the brothers’ arrival, saying Florida had no involvement in the case, and the federal government had jurisdiction over their entry. The Tate brothers’ legal issues extend beyond Romania, with several women suing Andrew Tate for sexual violence in the U.K.

While the Romanian case may have stalled, a second investigation continues in Romania. The Tates also face extradition proceedings in the U.K., where they are accused of sexual assault dating back to 2012-2015.

As the brothers navigate these multiple legal battles, their departure from Romania follows increased attention on their case, including interest from the Trump administration at the Munich Security Conference.

The Tate brothers have repeatedly denied the charges, claiming they are victims of a political conspiracy. Despite their legal challenges, Andrew Tate has remained vocal on social media, asserting that he and his brother will be cleared of all allegations.

