Immigrant advocacy groups sue Florida over law targeting undocumented immigrants

undocumented Immigrants Florida
Photo: Associated Press
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Immigrant-rights groups have filed a federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Florida’s new law targeting undocumented immigrants, arguing that it unlawfully interferes with federal immigration authority.

The Florida Immigrant Coalition, the Farmworker Association of Florida, and two individual plaintiffs filed the potential class-action lawsuit Wednesday in federal court in Miami. The legal challenge takes aim at Senate Bill 4-C (SB 4-C), which was passed during a February special legislative session.

Signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis on February 13, SB 4-C immediately criminalized new immigration-related offenses under state law, punishing individuals 18 or older with mandatory incarceration for “illegal entry” or “illegal reentry” into Florida—even if they are pursuing federal immigration relief that allows them to lawfully remain in the country, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

“A novel system” of state immigration crimes

“Under this novel system, the state of Florida has created its own immigration crimes, completely outside the federal immigration system,” attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Americans for Immigrant Justice wrote in the lawsuit.

“State police will arrest noncitizens for these entry and re-entry crimes; state prosecutors will bring charges in state courts; and state judges will determine guilt and impose sentences. The federal government has no control over, nor any role at all in, these arrests and prosecutions.”

The lawsuit further argues that the law violates the Constitution’s Commerce Clause by placing “unacceptable burdens on interstate and foreign commerce” and impermissibly regulating people’s entry into Florida.

The February special session that led to SB 4-C was part of Republican lawmakers’ and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ efforts to align Florida’s policies with President Donald Trump’s immigration stance. The law being challenged is one of two immigration-related bills passed during the session.

ACLU of Florida calls law “cruel and dangerous”

“Florida’s SB 4C is not just unconstitutional — it’s cruel and dangerous,” Bacardi Jackson, executive director of the ACLU of Florida, said in a statement.

“This law strips power from the federal government and hands it to state officers with no immigration training or authority, threatening to tear families apart and detain people who have every legal right to be here,” Jackson added. “Our communities deserve safety, dignity, and due process — not politically motivated attacks.”

The lawsuit seeks to block the enforcement of SB 4-C, arguing that immigration enforcement should remain solely in the hands of federal authorities.

 

More Stories

florida schools cellphone ban

Law to ban cellphone use in Florida schools advances

A proposal that would prohibit Florida students from using cellphones and other wireless devices throughout the entire school day, not just during instructional time,...
Jamaican-American father killed in Broward; woman arrested

Woman arrested for murder of Jamaican-American man killed in Broward

A 29-year-old woman was arrested this week after being charged in the 2024 murder of Alec Hugh-Sam, a Jamaican-American father of two. He was killed...
Miami-Dade County bus

Miami-Dade bus driver who shot two passengers placed on leave

A Miami-Dade Transit bus driver has been placed on administrative leave after being accused of shooting two passengers over the weekend, Local 10 News...
drinking water Miami Dade

Miami-Dade Commissioners vote to stop adding fluoride to drinking water

In a move that has sparked widespread debate, Miami-Dade County commissioners voted Tuesday to cease the addition of fluoride to the county’s drinking water. The...
Miami International Airport

Miami International Airport set for $330 million makeover and transformation

Miami International Airport (MIA) is on track for a major transformation following the unanimous approval of a groundbreaking investment deal by the Miami-Dade Board...
Black Women Lawyers Association

Caribbean magistrate and judge join board of Black Women Lawyers Association

Two distinguished members of Florida’s 17th Judicial Circuit, Judge Florence Taylor Barner (Haitian) and Magistrate Hilary Creary (Jamaican), have been sworn in as part...

Miami Gardens to host free Legal Aid Day for residents

South Florida residents in need of legal assistance will have the opportunity to receive free legal aid at the upcoming Legal Aid Day, set...
drinking water Miami Dade

Miami-Dade Commissioners to vote on removing fluoride from drinking water

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County commissioners will cast their votes on a contentious proposal that could end the decades-long practice of adding fluoride to the...
Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport

Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport plans runway expansion to boost capacity and economic growth

Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE) is taking steps toward a major runway expansion aimed at meeting the growing demands of international air travel. FXE primarily...
florida property tax relief

Gov. DeSantis pushes property tax relief for Florida homeowners

As South Florida residents and others across the state struggle with soaring property tax bills, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has unveiled a new initiative...

