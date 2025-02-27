Yvette-Colbourne-278x90
South Florida News

ICE detains 11 migrants in Oakland Park during criminal investigation

immigration ICE agents
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Eleven migrants described as “criminal aliens” were taken into custody in Broward County on Wednesday afternoon after federal agents stopped a box truck in Oakland Park as part of a criminal investigation.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesman Nestor Yglesias told the Miami Herald that special agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) carried out the operation, which led to what ICE calls “administrative arrests.” The term refers to non-citizens who have been convicted of crimes, though it does not always result in long-term ICE detention.

Authorities have not disclosed the nature of the investigation or the individuals’ countries of origin. Footage shown by NBC6 showed the detainees sitting on a curb near the truck, surrounded by law enforcement officers.

Yvette-Colbourne-278x90

Florida has long been a primary destination for migrants from the Caribbean and Latin America, with many arriving by sea or through the U.S.-Mexico border before making their way to South Florida. Under the Trump administration’s renewed crackdown on illegal immigration, federal agencies have ramped up enforcement efforts across the state.

“All 11 are being processed by immigration authorities,” Yglesias confirmed, adding that custody determinations would be made on a case-by-case basis.

- Advertisement -

The investigation remains ongoing.

More Stories

Cruise lines implement new age restrictions for Spring Break

Cruise lines implement new age restrictions for Spring Break

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two major cruise lines are introducing new minimum age restrictions for unaccompanied guests just ahead of Spring Break. Carnival Cruise announced that...
BSO broward sheriff's office

Eighth BSO deputy suspended, captain demoted amid probe into Tamarac triple murder

A Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) captain has been demoted, and an eighth deputy suspended, as the agency continues its internal probe into failures leading...
Broward County Animal Care Doug Brightwell and Rousseau Durocher

Haitian-American Rousseau Durocher named Florida Animal Protection Leader of the Year

Broward County Animal Care is celebrating Intake Supervisor Rousseau Durocher after he was named Leader of the Year by the Florida Animal Protection and...
Broward County Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis

Broward County Commissioner Alexandra Davis honored with Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award

Broward County Commissioner Alexandra Davis has been recognized with the prestigious Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, an honor bestowed by the Biden Administration for her...
T-Mobile theft scheme South Florida

Four charged in $500,000 South Florida retail theft scheme

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has announced felony charges against four individuals accused of orchestrating a large-scale organized retail theft scheme in South Florida...
Police Officer badly Injured in Broward County Hit-and-Run Incident

Police officer badly injured in Broward County hit-and-run incident

A police officer was injured while on duty in Broward County on Tuesday evening during an investigation in the area of the 8200 block...
during the Mayor’s Listening Tour at Lauderhill City Hall this month.

Mayor Denise Grant launches Listening Tour to shape Lauderhill’s future

Lauderhill Mayor Denise Grant has launched a citywide Listening Tour, an initiative aimed at fostering open dialogue with residents, business owners, and community leaders...
City of Miramar

City of Miramar celebrates 70 years of progress, diversity, and community excellence

The City of Miramar proudly marks its 70th anniversary, celebrating seven decades of growth, diversity, and innovation. Since its founding in 1955, Miramar has...
Mount Trashmore or Monarch Hill landfill, Broward

Broward County approves Monarch Hill landfill expansion near Coconut Creek

Broward County commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve the expansion of the Monarch Hill landfill, despite strong opposition from local leaders and residents. The decision,...
Tamarac triple murder

City of Tamarac to hold candlelight vigil for triple murder victims

The City of Tamarac is coming together in mourning and reflection as the community prepares to honor the victims of a tragic triple murder...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
imf

IMF projects economic growth for St. Kitts and Nevis in 2025

Skip to content