History Fort Lauderdale unveils ‘Roots of Resilience’ exhibit celebrating Black history in Broward County

Broward County’s business, political, and community leaders gathered on February 19 to celebrate the grand opening of History Fort Lauderdale’s latest permanent exhibit, “Roots of Resilience: The Journey of Black Broward.”

The exhibit, developed in partnership with prominent local organizations such as the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, Broward Main Library Historic Archives, and several Black fraternities and sororities, traces the rich history and enduring impact of Broward County’s Black community from 1793 to the present day.

The Black History Month event featured a soulful performance by Yanique Cunningham & Friends and opening remarks from community leaders, including Patricia Zeiler, executive director of History Fort Lauderdale, Steven Glassman, Vice Mayor of Fort Lauderdale, and Dr. Yvette Giles Stuart, historian and exhibit curator. After a ceremonial ribbon cutting, attendees were guided through the multimedia exhibit by Giles Stuart, exploring artifacts, historic photographs, and oral histories that highlight the challenges, triumphs, and contributions of the Black community.

The exhibit showcases the journey from slavery through Jim Crow, desegregation, the civil rights movement, and into the present, underscoring the invaluable role Black residents have played in shaping the region’s cultural, social, and political landscape. Bobby Henry, publisher of The Westside Gazette, and Baldwyn English, external affairs manager at Florida Power & Light, were also among the speakers who emphasized the significance of preserving and sharing these stories.

Support for the exhibit has been provided by the Community Impact Fund at the Community Foundation of Broward, the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), and the NextEra Energy Foundation, among others.

In addition to “Roots of Resilience,” History Fort Lauderdale offers a range of permanent exhibits, including “Women Trailblazers,” “Fort Lauderdale – the Early Years,” and “Seminole Arts & Culture.” The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with docent-guided tours available at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Admission costs $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $7 for students with valid ID. Admission is free for members, military personnel, and children under six. Tickets can be purchased online at HistoryFortLauderdaleTickets.