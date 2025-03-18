Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo to step down, join family in Washington

Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo has confirmed that he will be stepping down from his position to relocate to Washington, D.C., to be with his family.

Bovo, who has served as mayor since 2021, made the announcement following weeks of speculation about his departure. He told Telemundo 51 anchor Alejandra Molina in an exclusive interview that the decision was driven by personal reasons, emphasizing his desire to be closer to his loved ones.

The Miami Herald reported that Bovo will be joining The Southern Group, a prominent lobbying firm in Washington that has expanded its influence significantly since former President Donald Trump’s administration. Sources indicate that Bovo’s new role will come with a compensation package that exceeds his current salary as Hialeah’s mayor.

Deeply involved in the Cuban-American community

Bovo, a Cuban-American, has been a key figure in South Florida politics for over two decades. Born to Cuban exile parents, he has been deeply involved in the Cuban-American community, advocating for policies that support small businesses, economic growth, and conservative values. He has also advocated for preserving the history and experiences of Cuban exiles, emphasizing the importance of sharing their stories with future generations.

MIAMI

Before becoming mayor, Bovo served on the Miami-Dade County Commission from 2011 to 2020, where he focused on infrastructure, transportation, and economic development. He also previously held a seat in the Florida House of Representatives from 2008 to 2011, representing District 110, which includes parts of Hialeah. In 2020, he ran for Miami-Dade County mayor but lost to Daniella Levine Cava in a highly contested race.

- Advertisement -

During his time as mayor, Esteban Bovo prioritized public safety, economic recovery, and quality-of-life improvements for Hialeah residents. His departure leaves a leadership gap in one of Florida’s largest and most politically conservative cities, raising questions about the city’s next steps.

It remains unclear whether Hialeah will hold a special election or appoint an interim mayor to complete his term. City officials have yet to release a formal plan for the transition.

Bovo’s last day in office has not been announced.