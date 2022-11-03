Group robs Deerfield store of $8000 after change dispute

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit are seeking the public’s help to identify the group in a strong-arm robbery at a business in Deerfield Beach. The incident that started over a change disagreement was all caught on camera.

According to the police report shortly before 5:57 p.m., on Monday, October 24, an adult male wearing a white tank top and black pants entered Tony’s Market located at 5105 North Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach to buy a black and purple Dutch cigar.

According to investigators, the subject was unhappy with the change he received from the cashier. A verbal altercation occurred between the two before the subject left the store.

Moments later, the subject came back with five others. The surveillance video shows the subject jumping the counter grabbing the cashier, throwing him to the ground, and holding him down. While the victim was being held down, the other subjects also jumped the counter and stole approximately $8,000 dollars from the business before fleeing.

The BSO is asking anyone who can identify the subject in this strong-arm robbery to contact Robbery Detective Mark Copley at 954-321-4738 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.