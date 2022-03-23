Gas thieves in Florida accused of hacking pumps to get cheap fuel

Advertisement

Florida officials have arrested four men accused of installing a device on gas station pumps that dropped prices down to nearly nothing as they pump fuel for pennies on the dollar.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services made the arrests last week, calling it an alarming trend that will only spread with fuel costs soaring. Commissioner Nikki Fried said she takes these types of crimes seriously, and it will not be tolerated.

“Anytime that we’re seeing a theft like this or actual fraud, we have zero tolerance,” Fried said. “And we’re going to come in and it’s a very clear symbol to anyone that may be thinking of doing something like this — we’re going to catch you. “

- Advertisement -

The alleged incidents happened at Circle K gas stations in Lutz and Lakeland. Officers arrested Marlon Rosel-Rodriguez and Yordan Diaz Benitez of Tampa addresses in Lutz, and Yulier Garcia-Martinez and Rogelio Llarena of Orlando address in Lakeland.

President of the Florida Petroleum Marketers Association, Ned Bowman, said the suspects were running a very sophisticated operation.

“They go in and they change the pulsator. The pulsator is the device that is inside the gas pump that regulates the flow of the fuel,” Bowman explained. “So, they’re able to change the price of the fuel down to a nickel or a penny to the gallon and fill the back of their trucks up — their bladders or spare tanks — with fuel that’s basically free.”

Bowman said this kind of operation has the potential to really hurt small, independent gas stations.

“Somebody pumps gas at five cents a gallon, or diesel fuel at five cents a gallon, and you’re paying $4.50 or $5 a gallon for it — it hits your bottom line pretty quick,” Bowman said.

Floridians are urged to watch out for these types of crimes, and also each other.

“If you are seeing something that is happening at the gas station — whether it is a fraud, or you see a certain number on the street that lures you into the gas station, or you are seeing something happening at the pumps — we have both an English and Spanish line for people to call,” said Fried.

Florida residents can report suspicious activity in English at 1-800-HELP-FLA, or in Spanish at 1-800-FL-AYUDA.