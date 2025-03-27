South Florida News

FPL hosts Power to Save event in Miami Gardens, offering community support

FPL Miami Gardens event
On March 21, 2025, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) hosted a Power to Save event and Community Resource Fair at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens. Pictured from left are FPL Sr. Community Relations Specialist for Miami-Dade & Broward Counties, Darlyne Jean-Charles and External Affairs Manager Chelsea Lunn. Photo Credits: Ricardo Reyes, Sonshine Communications
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) welcomed more than 160 residents and local officials to its Power to Save event at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex on Friday, March 21.

The initiative aimed to engage the community by providing practical energy-saving tips and valuable resources to help households lower their electricity bills.

FPL’s team of energy experts led interactive sessions on reducing energy consumption, offering attendees insights on cost-saving strategies. As part of the event, many residents signed up for free in-home installations of energy-efficient items, including LED lighting, advanced power strips, and energy-efficient showerheads.

Beyond energy savings, the event also underscored FPL’s commitment to community support through its partnership with Farm Share, a nonprofit organization focused on combating hunger. Volunteers from FPL and Farm Share distributed fresh groceries and nutritional resources to attendees, ensuring that families in need received essential food supplies.

FPL Miami Gardens event
Miami-Dade Commissioner Oliver G. Gilbert III (center), FPL volunteers and members of local organizations pictured at the Power to Save event and Community Resource Fair at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex. During the event, FPL shared energy-saving tips, while participating organizations connected attendees with essential services. Farm Share was on-site distributing food on a first-come, first-served basis. Photo Credits: Ricardo Reyes, Sonshine Communications

“We’re committed to powering strong communities and making Florida an even better place to live and raise a family,” said Chelsea Lunn, FPL External Affairs Manager. “Bringing the Power to Save program to Miami Gardens allowed us to help customers find ways to keep their energy bills as low as possible.”

Residents who missed the event can still access energy-saving tips and resources by visiting FPL.com/WaysToSave.

