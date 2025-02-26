Four charged in $500,000 South Florida retail theft scheme

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has announced felony charges against four individuals accused of orchestrating a large-scale organized retail theft scheme in South Florida that resulted in the loss of more than $500,000 worth of electronics.

The suspects—Giffton St. Abuyn White, Sheldon Beswick Brown, Christopher Palmer, and Samuel Drummond—allegedly intercepted UPS shipments of cellphones and other electronics bound for T-Mobile stores. Authorities say the stolen merchandise was then resold to a third party for profit.

“Florida is a law and order state, and we take organized retail theft seriously—if you commit this crime, know that our law enforcement partners will find you,” said Attorney General Uthmeier. “I want to thank our Office of Statewide Prosecution for putting this case together and ensuring these criminals will face justice.”

The thefts occurred across multiple judicial circuits, including the 15th, 17th, and 19th circuits, covering Broward, Martin, Palm Beach, and St. Lucie counties. The scheme resulted in losses exceeding half a million dollars for T-Mobile.

On February 25, 2025, the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office executed four arrest warrants and conducted a raid at GoalMind Studios. Detectives acted quickly when they discovered that the ringleader, Drummond, was attempting to flee the country.

- Advertisement -

All four defendants face multiple felony charges, including one count each of conspiracy to commit racketeering, organized scheme to defraud over $50,000, dealing in stolen property, and unlawful use of a two-way communications device. White, Brown, and Drummond are additionally charged with grand theft over $100,000, while Palmer faces a grand theft charge for an amount between $20,000 and $100,000. The racketeering, grand theft over $100,000, and organized scheme to defraud charges are all first-degree felonies.

Authorities have arrested White, Palmer, and Brown. Drummond remains at large, with an active warrant for his arrest.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Statewide Prosecutors Chris Olowin and Monique Wilson from the Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.