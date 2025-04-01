South Florida News

Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport plans runway expansion to boost capacity and economic growth

Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport
By Jovani Davis

Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE) is taking steps toward a major runway expansion aimed at meeting the growing demands of international air travel.

FXE primarily serves general aviation, including business jets, private aircraft, and other non-commercial flights.

The proposed project seeks to extend the airport’s main Runway 9/27 by 1,000 feet, bringing its total length to 7,002 feet. This extension would provide essential improvements to accommodate a growing fleet of general aviation aircraft and address existing payload restrictions.

Currently, the airport’s 6,002-foot runway limits the amount of fuel that planes can take, particularly affecting long-range flights to destinations like Europe. The proposed extension would alleviate this issue, allowing aircraft to carry more fuel and fly longer distances without needing to divert to airports with longer runways, such as Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The expansion is expected to make Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport more competitive for business aviation and help retain high-value clients.

The airport, owned by the city since 1947, has become one of the busiest general aviation airports in the nation, with 160,000 flight operations annually. This expansion is seen as a way to boost the airport’s safety, increase efficiency, and further validate its importance as an economic hub. Fort Lauderdale Executive has already generated billions in economic impact, contributing $3.9 billion to the community in 2022 alone, along with supporting 12,000 jobs.

The runway expansion has generated some concerns among local residents, particularly regarding potential increases in noise. “There are times when there is a jet coming in every three minutes,” said Imperial Point resident Ronald Miller.

But Airport Director Rufus James assured the public that the project would not attract commercial airline or cargo operations. The goal is to support general aviation, which is less disruptive to the surrounding community. With the longer runway, aircraft will be able to reach higher altitudes faster, reducing their impact on neighborhoods.
The project is currently awaiting an environmental review by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), with construction expected to begin as early as next year, pending approval. If completed, the expanded runway will not only enhance the safety and efficiency of airport operations but also contribute to the continued economic growth of Fort Lauderdale’s Uptown area.

 

