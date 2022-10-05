Former Secretary of State Colin Powell honored with leadership program

The United States Department of State has launched a new leadership program honoring the former US Secretary of State, Colin Powell, who died October 18, 2021.

The US State Department said the Colin Powell Leadership Program will honor the Caribbean American politician, statesman, diplomat, and United States Army officer who served as the 65th United States Secretary of State.

“The program is designed to further advance the department’s commitment and efforts to hire a workforce representative of all segments of society and in support of the Secretary’s modernization agenda,” said the State Department in a statement.

- Advertisement -

“The program will provide individuals the opportunity to pursue civil service careers at the Department of State.”

The State Department said Powell, the son of Jamaican immigrants, who had migrated to New York, “understood that diversity is ‘a source of strength, it is a source of our success,’ and exemplified his leadership values—both as a general and as Secretary of State — by putting people first.

“The Colin Powell Leadership Program recruits highly motivated candidates from a variety of backgrounds who aspire to and possess the potential to become future civil service leaders at the US Department of State,” it added.

The State Department’s said this program will provide paid fellowships to recent college graduates and paid internships to students who are enrolled at accredited institutions of higher education.

It said both paths may lead to full-time employment opportunities at the Department and are focused on developing future leaders through training, mentoring, and on-the-job experience “to provide them with the skills, tools, and resources needed for long-term success at the Department.”

The State Department said internship opportunities will be in the Social Science Student Trainee and Administration and Office Support Student Trainee series. Fellowship opportunities will be in the Foreign Affairs and Management Analysis series.

To be eligible for the Colin Powell Leadership Internship Program, the State Department said applicants must either be enrolled or current students, on a part-time or full-time basis, pursuing their bachelor’s degree in a qualifying post-secondary educational program.

CMC/