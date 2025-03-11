Former Broward Sheriff’s deputy charged for alleged student abuse

A former Broward Sheriff’s deputy, fired amid excessive force allegations two years ago, is now facing criminal charges for allegedly abusing a student at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach.

Ronald Thurston, 48, was charged with aggravated child abuse and felony battery in connection with a Feb. 3 incident at the school. Prosecutors allege he struck a student, causing “great bodily harm, permanent disability, or permanent disfigurement,” though specific details of the incident have not yet been released.

Thurston was taken into custody and later released from the Broward Main Jail on a $26,000 bond following a Feb. 10 hearing. Court records do not yet list an attorney representing him.

Thurston, who previously served 23 years with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, was fired in 2022 after an internal investigation into an excessive force complaint. In that case, he was accused of shoving a handcuffed man’s head against a patrol vehicle and threatening to use a Taser. While no criminal charges were filed, Sheriff Gregory Tony dismissed him from the force.

After his termination, Thurston took a security job at Blanche Ely High School, where he was working at the time of his arrest. The Broward school district has since reassigned him.

Thurston, an outspoken critic of Sheriff Tony, has previously questioned the agency’s record on diversity. He is scheduled to appear in court next week.