South Florida News

Former Broward Sheriff’s deputy charged for alleged student abuse

BSO broward sheriff's office
By Sheri-kae McLeod

A former Broward Sheriff’s deputy, fired amid excessive force allegations two years ago, is now facing criminal charges for allegedly abusing a student at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach.

Ronald Thurston, 48, was charged with aggravated child abuse and felony battery in connection with a Feb. 3 incident at the school. Prosecutors allege he struck a student, causing “great bodily harm, permanent disability, or permanent disfigurement,” though specific details of the incident have not yet been released.

Thurston was taken into custody and later released from the Broward Main Jail on a $26,000 bond following a Feb. 10 hearing. Court records do not yet list an attorney representing him.

Thurston, who previously served 23 years with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, was fired in 2022 after an internal investigation into an excessive force complaint. In that case, he was accused of shoving a handcuffed man’s head against a patrol vehicle and threatening to use a Taser. While no criminal charges were filed, Sheriff Gregory Tony dismissed him from the force.

After his termination, Thurston took a security job at Blanche Ely High School, where he was working at the time of his arrest. The Broward school district has since reassigned him.

- Advertisement -

Thurston, an outspoken critic of Sheriff Tony, has previously questioned the agency’s record on diversity. He is scheduled to appear in court next week.

More Stories

south florida primary election voting Municipal elections

Today is Election Day in Broward and Palm Beach Counties

Residents in 17 cities, towns, and villages across Broward and Palm Beach counties are heading to the polls today to cast their votes in...
Georgia Jones Ayers Middle

Miami-Dade Schools unveils high-tech innovation space at Georgia Jones Ayers Middle

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) has transformed the media center at Georgia Jones Ayers Middle School into a cutting-edge innovation space, providing students with...
Jamaican Women of Florida president

Jamaican Women of Florida announces new leadership for 2025-2026

The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) has announced its newly elected Board of Directors for the 2025-2026 term, ushering in a dynamic leadership team...
Joe Scott Broward Supervisor of Elections

Broward Supervisor of Elections urges all eligible voters to participate in March 11 municipal elections

Voters in Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach, Miramar, Pembroke Pines, and Sea Ranch Lakes will head to the polls on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, to...
Miami-Dade launches telehealth program

Miami-Dade launches telehealth program for students amid measles concerns

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) has launched a new telehealth program aimed at improving students' overall well-being, providing every student with access to a...
Pompano Beach school principal charged with impersonating an officer receives bail

Criminal charge dropped against Broward principal accused of impersonating officer

A criminal charge against Broward County principal Dr. Karlton Odell Johnson has been dropped after he was arrested in January for allegedly impersonating a...
DMV Miami

Florida lawmakers to invest millions to address DMV wait times in Broward and Miami-Dade

Florida lawmakers are moving forward with plans to allocate millions of dollars to address the persistent issues of long wait times and canceled appointments...
fraud COVID-19 relief programs

Two Miami residents plead guilty to COVID-19 relief programs fraud

Two Miami public servants have pled guilty to federal charges for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs. Angelo Stephen, a Federal Bureau of Prisons Correctional Officer, admitted...
Family Action Network Movement miami women

Miami women unite to support immigrant community ahead of International Women’s Day

Ahead of International Women’s Day, a coalition of women from diverse backgrounds in Miami will gather to demand protection for the city’s immigrant community...
miramar municipal elections

Miramar heads to the polls: March 11, 2025 municipal elections

On March 11, 2025, voters in Miramar will head to the polls for the city’s municipal elections, an important opportunity to elect leaders who...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Cocoa Tea

Reggae legend Cocoa Tea dies at 65 in Fort Lauderdale

Skip to content