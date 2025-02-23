South Florida News

Florida Tops Ranking of Best States to Retire in 2025, Report Reveals

Florida tops ranking of best states to retire in 2025: Report
By Jovani Davis

After years of hard work, choosing the perfect place to retire might seem like a daunting task. But according to a new 2025 ranking from WalletHub, Florida takes the top spot as the best state for retirees. The ranking evaluates states across various factors such as affordability, quality of life, and healthcare, and Florida excels in all these areas.

Affordability
Florida is ranked as the second-best state for affordability, a crucial factor for retirees on fixed incomes. With no estate, inheritance, or income taxes, the state offers significant financial relief. “Retirement should be a time to relax, but financial stress can make it difficult for people to enjoy their golden years,” said Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst. “States with low taxes and living costs help retirees stretch their budgets, and Florida’s tax-friendly environment is ideal.”

Local Advantages
In addition to the financial benefits, Florida offers an ideal environment for retirees. With the second-largest number of shoreline miles in the U.S. and a wealth of recreational options like golf courses, country clubs, and volunteer opportunities, there’s no shortage of ways for retirees to stay active. This lifestyle is linked to the state’s low death rate for seniors, ranking third in the country.

Quality of Life
While financial factors are essential, retirees also seek vibrant communities with entertainment and opportunities to stay engaged. Florida ranks second for its overall quality of life. From relaxing beach days to theater performances and world-class golf, the state provides plenty of activities to keep retirees happy and healthy.

Healthcare and Longevity
Though Florida is ranked 27th in healthcare by WalletHub, it is worth noting that it boasts the third-lowest death rate in the U.S. for those aged 65 and older. Dr. Suzanne B. Shu, Dean of Faculty and Research at SC Johnson College of Business, emphasizes the importance of a healthy social life for longevity. “To avoid loneliness, retirees should look for a community where they feel connected and engaged. A walkable area with shops, restaurants, and activities will contribute to a more enjoyable retirement.”

- Advertisement -

Other Top States
While Florida takes the number one spot, other states also make the top five. Minnesota ranks second, earning high marks for healthcare and quality of life despite its colder climate. Colorado comes in third, followed by Wyoming, which stands out for its affordability and quality of life. South Dakota rounds out the top five with strong scores in affordability and healthcare.

Each state brings its own unique appeal, offering a variety of environments and benefits to those looking for the ideal place to retire.

 

More Stories

Two Miami-Dade Detectives Hospitalized After Collision with 18-Wheeler

Two Miami-Dade detectives hospitalized after collision with 18-wheeler

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two detectives with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office were hospitalized overnight following a crash involving an 18-wheeler, authorities confirmed Friday morning. The incident...
Arrest Made in Burglary of University of Miami Quarterback Carson Beck’s Home

Arrest made in burglary of University of Miami Quarterback Carson Beck’s home

An arrest was made Thursday night, just hours after the home of University of Miami quarterback Carson Beck was burglarized and three luxury vehicles...
Florida Leads Nation in Pending Immigration Cases amid Growing Backlog

Florida leads nation in pending immigration cases amid growing backlog

According to research from Syracuse University, Florida leads the country in pending immigration cases, with over 567,000 unresolved cases as of December 2024. Texas...
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation awards $150,000 in scholarships to students

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation (PBCSF) has announced the recipients of its 2025 Youth Scholarship Program, awarding 15 outstanding high school seniors with...
Yvette Colbourne

Miramar Commissioner Yvette Colbourne leads home improvement project for retired senior

In a strong show of community spirit, Miramar Commissioner Yvette Colbourne is leading a volunteer-driven home improvement project to assist 74-year-old Marvalene Boston, a...
Coffee, Chocolate & Culture Expo Miramar

Miramar to host 2nd annual Coffee, Chocolate & Culture Expo in March

The City of Miramar’s Economic Development and Housing Department will host the 2nd Annual Coffee, Chocolate & Culture Expo from Friday, March 28 to...
Hollywood Community Court

Hollywood Community Court marks 600 hearings in first year of service

Hollywood Community Court, a specialized court designed to offer alternatives to jail for low-level misdemeanors while connecting homeless individuals with support services, has reached...
miramar municipal elections

Miramar Municipal Elections: CNW endorses Colbourne, Edwards, and Cherasard

As Miramar prepares for its municipal elections on March 11, 2025, voters have the opportunity to elect leaders who will shape the future of...
BSO broward sheriff's office

BSO deputies on leave over ‘piss-poor’ handling of Tamarac triple murder

Several Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputies have been placed on leave as authorities investigate failures in handling a domestic violence case that escalated into...
immigration ice

Florida’s tougher immigration laws raise concerns for Caribbean-Americans

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has intensified the state's involvement in immigration enforcement by signing a measure that empowers several state agencies to collaborate more...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
United Airlines Expands Caribbean Connectivity with Direct Flights to Dominica

United Airlines Expands Caribbean Connectivity with Direct Flights to Dominica

Skip to content