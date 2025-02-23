Florida Tops Ranking of Best States to Retire in 2025, Report Reveals

After years of hard work, choosing the perfect place to retire might seem like a daunting task. But according to a new 2025 ranking from WalletHub, Florida takes the top spot as the best state for retirees. The ranking evaluates states across various factors such as affordability, quality of life, and healthcare, and Florida excels in all these areas.

Affordability

Florida is ranked as the second-best state for affordability, a crucial factor for retirees on fixed incomes. With no estate, inheritance, or income taxes, the state offers significant financial relief. “Retirement should be a time to relax, but financial stress can make it difficult for people to enjoy their golden years,” said Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst. “States with low taxes and living costs help retirees stretch their budgets, and Florida’s tax-friendly environment is ideal.”

Local Advantages

In addition to the financial benefits, Florida offers an ideal environment for retirees. With the second-largest number of shoreline miles in the U.S. and a wealth of recreational options like golf courses, country clubs, and volunteer opportunities, there’s no shortage of ways for retirees to stay active. This lifestyle is linked to the state’s low death rate for seniors, ranking third in the country.

Quality of Life

While financial factors are essential, retirees also seek vibrant communities with entertainment and opportunities to stay engaged. Florida ranks second for its overall quality of life. From relaxing beach days to theater performances and world-class golf, the state provides plenty of activities to keep retirees happy and healthy.

Healthcare and Longevity

Though Florida is ranked 27th in healthcare by WalletHub, it is worth noting that it boasts the third-lowest death rate in the U.S. for those aged 65 and older. Dr. Suzanne B. Shu, Dean of Faculty and Research at SC Johnson College of Business, emphasizes the importance of a healthy social life for longevity. “To avoid loneliness, retirees should look for a community where they feel connected and engaged. A walkable area with shops, restaurants, and activities will contribute to a more enjoyable retirement.”

Other Top States

While Florida takes the number one spot, other states also make the top five. Minnesota ranks second, earning high marks for healthcare and quality of life despite its colder climate. Colorado comes in third, followed by Wyoming, which stands out for its affordability and quality of life. South Dakota rounds out the top five with strong scores in affordability and healthcare.

Each state brings its own unique appeal, offering a variety of environments and benefits to those looking for the ideal place to retire.