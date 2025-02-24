South Florida News

Florida Supervisors of Elections offering scholarships to college students

Florida Supervisors of Elections
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The Florida Supervisors of Elections Association (FSE) is offering three $1,200 scholarships to eligible college students across the state, aiming to support future leaders in political science, public administration, business, and journalism.

Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott announced the scholarship opportunity, emphasizing the association’s commitment to education and civic engagement.

To qualify for the Florida Supervisors of Elections scholarship, applicants must meet the following criteria:

  • Be a U.S. citizen and a registered Florida voter (written verification required).
  • Have been a Florida resident for at least two years preceding the academic year of application.
  • Be majoring in Political Science, Public Administration, Business Administration, or Journalism/Mass Communication.
  • Be enrolled or accepted as a full-time student at a senior college or university in Florida (no post-graduate or second-degree students).
  • Have at least junior standing before the application deadline.
  • Have maintained a minimum “C” average or higher in the previous academic year.
  • Submit two letters of recommendation: one from a college/university faculty member and one from a citizen of good standing in the community.
  • Provide a resume detailing high school and/or college activities, along with community involvement.
  • Demonstrate financial need and submit a financial statement explaining their contribution to educational expenses.
  • Be available for an interview with the Supervisor of Elections in their county of voter registration.

Applications must be received by the Supervisor of Elections office in the applicant’s county of voter registration by March 7, 2025. Required letters of recommendation must accompany the application or be received by the deadline.

Forms are available online at BrowardVotes.gov or can be picked up at the Supervisor of Elections Headquarters, 4650 NW 21st Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

- Advertisement -

Each county’s Supervisor of Elections will review applications and select one finalist to forward to the FSE Scholarship Committee for final consideration. The committee will then choose three winners, who will each receive a $1,200 scholarship. Previous recipients may reapply the following year.

The scholarship check will be made payable directly to the Florida university or college the student will be attending. The institution must be accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.

For more details, visit BrowardVotes.gov or contact your local Supervisor of Elections office.

More Stories

Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill to allow carrying concealed guns without permit

DeSantis proposes Florida’s own ‘DOGE Task Force’ to eliminate state boards

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday his plan to create a Florida version of Elon Musk’s  Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)—a task force that would...
south florida primary election voting Municipal elections

Municipal elections in Broward and Palm Beach Counties set for March 11

Residents of Broward and Palm Beach counties will head to the polls on March 11, 2025, to participate in municipal elections across 17 cities,...
broward schools

Broward Schools earns 29 Magnet Merit Awards from Magnet Schools of America

Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) has once again been recognized for excellence, earning an impressive 29 Merit Awards from Magnet Schools of America (MSA). These...
Florida tops ranking of best states to retire in 2025: Report

Florida tops ranking of best states to retire in 2025, report reveals

After years of hard work, choosing the perfect place to retire might seem like a daunting task. But according to a new 2025 ranking...
Two Miami-Dade Detectives Hospitalized After Collision with 18-Wheeler

Two Miami-Dade detectives hospitalized after collision with 18-wheeler

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two detectives with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office were hospitalized overnight following a crash involving an 18-wheeler, authorities confirmed Friday morning. The incident...
Arrest Made in Burglary of University of Miami Quarterback Carson Beck’s Home

Arrest made in burglary of University of Miami Quarterback Carson Beck’s home

An arrest was made Thursday night, just hours after the home of University of Miami quarterback Carson Beck was burglarized and three luxury vehicles...
Florida Leads Nation in Pending Immigration Cases amid Growing Backlog

Florida leads nation in pending immigration cases amid growing backlog

According to research from Syracuse University, Florida leads the country in pending immigration cases, with over 567,000 unresolved cases as of December 2024. Texas...
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation awards $150,000 in scholarships to students

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation (PBCSF) has announced the recipients of its 2025 Youth Scholarship Program, awarding 15 outstanding high school seniors with...
Yvette Colbourne

Miramar Commissioner Yvette Colbourne leads home improvement project for retired senior

In a strong show of community spirit, Miramar Commissioner Yvette Colbourne is leading a volunteer-driven home improvement project to assist 74-year-old Marvalene Boston, a...
Coffee, Chocolate & Culture Expo Miramar

Miramar to host 2nd annual Coffee, Chocolate & Culture Expo in March

The City of Miramar’s Economic Development and Housing Department will host the 2nd Annual Coffee, Chocolate & Culture Expo from Friday, March 28 to...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill to allow carrying concealed guns without permit

DeSantis proposes Florida’s own ‘DOGE Task Force’ to eliminate state boards

Skip to content