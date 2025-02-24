Florida Supervisors of Elections offering scholarships to college students

The Florida Supervisors of Elections Association (FSE) is offering three $1,200 scholarships to eligible college students across the state, aiming to support future leaders in political science, public administration, business, and journalism.

Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott announced the scholarship opportunity, emphasizing the association’s commitment to education and civic engagement.

To qualify for the Florida Supervisors of Elections scholarship, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be a U.S. citizen and a registered Florida voter (written verification required).

and a (written verification required). Have been a Florida resident for at least two years preceding the academic year of application.

preceding the academic year of application. Be majoring in Political Science, Public Administration, Business Administration, or Journalism/Mass Communication .

. Be enrolled or accepted as a full-time student at a senior college or university in Florida (no post-graduate or second-degree students).

at a senior college or university in Florida (no post-graduate or second-degree students). Have at least junior standing before the application deadline.

before the application deadline. Have maintained a minimum “C” average or higher in the previous academic year.

or higher in the previous academic year. Submit two letters of recommendation : one from a college/university faculty member and one from a citizen of good standing in the community.

: one from a college/university faculty member and one from a citizen of good standing in the community. Provide a resume detailing high school and/or college activities, along with community involvement.

detailing high school and/or college activities, along with community involvement. Demonstrate financial need and submit a financial statement explaining their contribution to educational expenses.

and submit a financial statement explaining their contribution to educational expenses. Be available for an interview with the Supervisor of Elections in their county of voter registration.

Applications must be received by the Supervisor of Elections office in the applicant’s county of voter registration by March 7, 2025. Required letters of recommendation must accompany the application or be received by the deadline.

Forms are available online at BrowardVotes.gov or can be picked up at the Supervisor of Elections Headquarters, 4650 NW 21st Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

Each county’s Supervisor of Elections will review applications and select one finalist to forward to the FSE Scholarship Committee for final consideration. The committee will then choose three winners, who will each receive a $1,200 scholarship. Previous recipients may reapply the following year.

The scholarship check will be made payable directly to the Florida university or college the student will be attending. The institution must be accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.

For more details, visit BrowardVotes.gov or contact your local Supervisor of Elections office.