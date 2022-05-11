Florida school yearbook on hold over student protest photos

Yearbooks at a central Florida high school will not be distributed until images of students holding rainbow flags and a “love is love” sign while protesting against the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law can be covered up.

District officials said they don’t want anyone thinking the school supported the students’ walkout.

Lyman High School Principal Michael Hunter said in a statement Monday that “pictures and descriptions” documenting a student walk-out in March in response to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law should have been “caught earlier in the review process.”

The bill, signed into law by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

“Rather than reprinting the yearbook at substantial cost and delay, we have elected to cover that material that is out of compliance with board policy so that yearbooks can be distributed as soon as possible,” the principal’s statement said.

In an email Tuesday, Seminole County Public Schools spokesman Michael Lawrence said the issue wasn’t with the protest but how its depiction in the yearbook could be interpreted as being endorsed by the school, which would be in violation of the school board’s policy.

Lawrence noted that the yearbook dedicates a separate page to the school’s Gay Straight Alliance Club and elsewhere shows students at a pride march and holding rainbow flags. He said those depictions do comply with the policy.

“The issue at hand here is not the photos or the topic for which the students were protesting,” Lawrence said. “If these items were caught earlier prior to print, some simple editing/tweaking likely could’ve occurred to make that section in compliance prior to print.”

When asked what would have needed editing, Lawrence said, “specifically making it clear that this particular event was a ‘student’-led event that was not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by the district or school would’ve solved the issue.”

School officials determined that the least costly solution would be to cover up that section so the yearbooks could still be distributed to seniors before graduation and the rest of the student body prior to summer break, he said.

The yearbook’s faculty advisor Danielle Pomeranz said she was asked to check into putting stickers over the photos and captions depicting the walkout. She said it would cost $45,000 to reprint the 600 yearbooks.

“This really shouldn’t be happening because all we did as journalists was document what was happening at our school on our campus,” Skye Tiedemann, one of the yearbook’s editors-in-chief, told the Sentinel. “To have that covered up isn’t right. … This is censorship.”

Students were supposed to have a party Monday to have yearbooks signed by their classmates, but that was canceled.

Students at the school in Longwood, which is near Orlando, have created a hashtag “#stopthestickers,” which is circulating on social media. They also planned a peaceful protest at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Seminole County School Board,