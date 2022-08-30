Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) offers safety tips as we near peak of Hurricane season

As we near the peak of hurricane season, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is reminding residents to stay away from power lines, whether trimming trees as a precaution for an upcoming storm or simply enjoying the outdoors.

FPL has created animated safety videos in English, Spanish and Creole that highlight a few safety tips to help people avoid being seriously injured or killed while trimming trees or vegetation.

Keep your distance

- Advertisement -

You can be seriously hurt or killed if the object you are holding contacts a power line. Even nonmetallic ladders and equipment can conduct electricity. You must keep at least ten feet away from any power line, from the end or tip of your own extended reach and including the end or tip of any object you are holding or carrying. (Please note that you must allow even greater distance for safety near higher voltage lines such as transmission lines.)

Never trim near power lines

Never attempt to trim vegetation or vines growing near power lines or on poles. Only specially trained line-clearing professionals should work around power lines. Check your local listings to locate a contractor qualified to trim vegetation around power lines.

Know your utility lines

Typically, you don’t have to worry about coming into contact with power lines since they are either buried safely underground or mounted on poles a safe distance from expected activity. However, you must always assume that all overhead wires and cables and any underground wires or cables that you may encounter are energized and potentially dangerous.

Electric lines are usually located at the top of the utility pole, farthest from the ground. Cable television and telephone lines run closer to the ground, below power lines. Please contact your local cable and phone utilities for information about trimming requirements or problems with their lines.

Call before you dig

Planning a home improvement project? Planting a tree? Installing a fence or deck? Wait! Florida law requires that you call 811 to locate and mark buried power lines and other utilities before you dig, whether you’re planning to do the work yourself or hire a professional.

Call if you see a downed power line

If you see a downed power line or other damaged electrical equipment, be sure to stay far away and immediately call 911 or FPL at 1-800-4OUTAGE (1-800-468-8243).

Storm safety

When a power outage occurs, your safety is our main concern. Here are some basic tips to keep you and your family safe while the power is out:

Assume all cables and wires are energized and stay away.

Keep away from flooded and debris-laden areas because they may be hiding downed lines.

Avoid driving in damaged areas. You might interfere with rescue or restoration efforts, as well as jeopardize your own safety.

Report downed power lines by calling FPL at 1-800-4OUTAGE (1-800-468-8243).

To learn more, visit www.FPL.com/StayAwayFromPowerLines, where you’ll find brief animated safety videos and other information.