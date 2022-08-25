Florida McDonald’s to Award $100,000 in Golden Grants to Benefit Local K-12 Students

Florida McDonalds Operators will award grants to advance education across the counties where it serves through Golden Grant Program. Starting August 22, educators and individuals who represent programs and organizations that fuel students’ imagination, education and growth can apply for a Florida and South Georgia Golden Grant.

This is the second year the state of Florida and South Georgia local owners and operators are funding the Golden Grants program. The program will award $100,000 in grants to various teachers and organizations to positively impact the lives of thousands of students.

This year, 27 Golden Grants will be awarded based on creativity, innovation, need and hands-on application of projects:

Three – $10,000 grants

– $10,000 grants Seven – $5,000 grants

– $5,000 grants Twelve – $2,500 grants

– $2,500 grants Five – $1,000 grants

Activities that qualify for a Golden Grant include arts and crafts programs, education initiatives, mentorship and empowerment programs, after-school programs, community service outreach, sporting programs, technology, and COVID-19 relief efforts. Activities and programs must be executed by December 31, 2023 in one of the counties listed on www.goldengrantsfl.com.

“The hard work of teachers and community leaders on behalf of our students is immensely appreciated. The Golden Grants program is a great opportunity to support educators that impact our next generation of leaders,” said Will Garcia, president of the North Florida Business Unit. “Our youth are vital to the pulse of our communities, and we recognize the importance of supporting education in our neighborhoods.”

Golden Grants are available in Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, Desoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Suwannee, Union, Volusia; as well as Crawfordville, Lake Park, Lamont, Live Oak, Madison, Perry, Quincy and Tallahassee; the cities of Sarasota and Venice in Sarasota County, Florida; the cities of Bushnell and Wildwood in Sumter County, Florida; and in Georgia: Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Pierce and Ware Counties, as well as Lakeland, Quitman and Valdosta.

Eligible teachers and organizations are invited to submit an application at www.goldengrantsfl.com. The deadline to enter is August 31, 2022, and grant recipients will be announced in October 2022.

For more information about Golden Grants and official rules, visit www.goldengrantsfl.com.