Legal & ImmigrationSouth Florida News

Florida leads nation in pending immigration cases amid growing backlog

By Jovani Davis

According to research from Syracuse University, Florida leads the country in pending immigration cases, with over 567,000 unresolved cases as of December 2024. Texas and California follow with 490,000 and 405,000 cases, respectively.

The recent firing of over a dozen immigration judges by the Trump administration has raised concerns among experts, who argue that this action contradicts the urgent need for more judges to address the growing backlog of immigration cases across the United States.

Immigration attorneys in the state have witnessed the backlog expand significantly since the Obama administration. The number of judges can’t keep up with the volume of cases seems to be the common response amongst attorneys.

The firing of immigration judges has prompted concerns about how it could worsen the already overwhelming case backlog. Florida, in particular, has seen a nearly 350% increase in pending cases over the past four years. This surge is primarily driven by an influx of immigrants, including Venezuelans, Cubans, Nicaraguans, and Haitians, many of whom have sought asylum or humanitarian parole. “There simply aren’t enough judges to process all of these cases,” said Kathleen Bush-Joseph from the Migration Policy Institute.

Experts warn that the immigration system, overwhelmed and underfunded, is failing those who deserve asylum protection. “The backlog means people are waiting years for hearings, and others who are not eligible for asylum are allowed to remain in the country longer,” Bush-Joseph added.

Nationally, there are more than 3.7 million cases pending in immigration courts, a number that puts immense pressure on the system, with each judge responsible for thousands of cases.

The Trump administration has previously emphasized efforts to reduce immigration backlogs, but the problem persists.

For many individuals, the prolonged wait and uncertainty have created a great deal of stress and anxiety.

 

