Florida judge stops MV Realty from enforcing deceptive homeowner agreements

After months of legal battles, a Florida court has banned MV Realty from enforcing its Homeowner Benefit Agreements, a win for thousands of homeowners. The ruling follows state accusations that the company used deceptive contracts to tie up property titles for 40 years.

The state first sued MV Realty in November 2022, alleging that the South Florida-based company used deceptive tactics to lure homeowners into signing long-term contracts in exchange for small upfront payments. These agreements, the Attorney General’s Office argued, functioned as liens, preventing homeowners from refinancing, selling, or even passing down their homes without paying hefty fees to MV Realty.

By August 2024, the case had gained momentum, with 133 consumer witnesses prepared to testify against the company. Special Counsel Ellen Lyons emphasized that MV Realty’s contracts were not just standard listing agreements but a complex scheme designed to strip homeowners of their equity.

“We contend that these agreements act like a lien and stop people from being able to close their home transactions, refinances, and home equity lines of credit,” Lyons said at the time.

MV Realty denied wrongdoing, arguing that its contracts were legal and properly recorded notices under Florida law. Attorney John Gekas insisted that over 600 homeowners supported the program, while the Attorney General’s Office had only received 133 formal complaints.

Despite MV Realty’s defense, the case moved forward to a jury trial in October 2024. The trial set the stage for the court’s recent injunction, which has now prohibited MV Realty from enforcing HBAs, collecting fees, or asserting property interests in Florida homes.

A victory for homeowners

With the court’s latest ruling, MV Realty can no longer enforce its contracts or demand payments from homeowners. The company must also remove all recorded agreements within 14 days to clear property titles.

This decision not only protects over 9,000 Florida homeowners but also underscores the state’s commitment to cracking down on deceptive real estate practices. Additionally, MV Realty faces similar lawsuits in Georgia, California, Ohio, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, as other states take action against the company’s predatory business model.

Acting Attorney General John Guard said, “When companies, like MV Realty, unfairly and deceptively target Floridians, the Office of Attorney General will fight for them. In my almost six and a half years with the office, this was one of the worst abuses that crossed my desk..”

For Florida homeowners once trapped by these contracts, the ruling restores their right to sell, refinance, or pass down their homes—without fear of hidden fees or legal battles.