Florida International University Becomes Fastest-Rising University in U.S.

Florida International University has been ranked number one as the fastest-rising public university in the country according to U.S. News & World Report.

The ranking body which is considered the gold standard when it comes to college rankings released its annual rankings for public universities on Monday and FIU came in at number 72 –jumping 62 spots in the last decade.

Economically FIU is considered a great deal, ranking 23rd on a student’s investment in their college education, taking just 13 months to recoup those dollars.

FIU Interim President Kenneth A. Jessell has often noted that the focus should remain on the quality of the degree and students are better able to focus on being the best when the economic stress is lower.

Several graduates over the years have taken advantage of government scholarships and the ones offered by the university to complete their studies.

On Wednesday, FIU will celebrate its 50th anniversary since opening its doors.

Florida International University is a top public university that drives real talent and innovation in Miami and globally. Very high research (R1) activity and high social mobility come together at FIU to uplift and accelerate learner success in a global city by focusing on the areas of environment, health, innovation, and justice. Today, FIU has two campuses and multiple centers.

FIU serves a diverse student body of more than 56,000 and 270,000 Panther alumni. U.S. News and World Report places dozens of FIU programs among the best in the nation, including international business at No. 2. Washington Monthly Magazine ranks FIU among the top 20 public universities contributing to the public good.

From the top of the globe to the ocean’s floor, FIU researchers are exploring the toughest challenges of our time: sea level rise, childhood mental health disorders, and more. This solutions-center approach is why FIU is designated a Carnegie Very High Research institution, the only public university in South Florida to achieve this distinction.