South Florida News

Florida’s tougher immigration laws raise concerns for Caribbean-Americans

immigration ice
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has intensified the state’s involvement in immigration enforcement by signing a measure that empowers several state agencies to collaborate more closely with federal authorities.

This move is poised to significantly impact Florida’s substantial Caribbean immigrant community, which comprises a notable portion of the state’s population.

The new legislation grants the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida State Guard, and law enforcement under the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services the authority to detain and assist in the deportation of undocumented individuals. This initiative aligns with President Donald Trump’s call for mass deportations, a stance that DeSantis and other state leaders have embraced.

Yvette-Colbourne-278x90

“Our state law enforcement officers will now be able to fully cooperate with U.S. Homeland Security authorities via this 287(g) program,” DeSantis stated during a press conference on Wednesday. “If state and locals aren’t part of the solution, then the problem is going to persist. So Florida is leading the way.”

Impact on the Caribbean-American community

Florida is home to a significant Caribbean immigrant population. As of recent data, approximately 41% of Caribbean immigrants in the United States reside in Florida, with Miami-Dade County alone housing over 860,000 Caribbean-born individuals.

- Advertisement -

The expanded enforcement measures have raised concerns among this community. Advocacy groups warn that such policies may erode trust between law enforcement and immigrant populations, potentially leading to underreporting of crimes and decreased community cooperation.

“These policies instill fear in our communities,” said Marsha Jean-Baptiste, a Haitian-American resident of Miami. “People are now afraid to report crimes or even go about their daily lives.”

Similarly, Ricardo Thompson, a Jamaican-American business owner in Orlando, expressed apprehension: “The threat of increased deportations creates anxiety not just for undocumented individuals but for all of us who are part of the Caribbean diaspora in Florida.”

In addition to the enforcement expansion, DeSantis signed a series of immigration laws aimed at strengthening penalties for undocumented individuals convicted of crimes. The new legislation makes it a state crime to enter Florida illegally and allocates $250 million to local law enforcement agencies for immigration-related enforcement.

“We understand this may be our last chance to solve this problem once and for all,” DeSantis said. “All the state agencies are on board. We’re ready to roll.”

As these policies take effect, Florida’s Caribbean immigrant community faces a period of uncertainty and heightened anxiety, underscoring the need for careful consideration of the broader social and economic implications.

 

More Stories

2-Year-Old Boy Dies After Accidental Shooting in Port St. Lucie Home

2-year-old boy dies after accidental shooting in Port St. Lucie home

A 2-year-old boy tragically shot himself in the head on Tuesday night while in a bedroom with his mother, according to the Port St....
District 9 Business Owners Invited to Apply for 2025 Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program

District 9 business owners invited to apply for 2025 Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program

MIAMI-DADE – Vice Chairman Kionne L. McGhee is inviting small business owners in District 9 to apply for the Mom and Pop Small Business...
Lauderhill Man Arrested After Stabbing His Father

Lauderhill man arrested after stabbing his father

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning for stabbing his father in a parking lot in Lauderhill, authorities confirmed. Lauderhill police...
13-Year-Old Girl Dies Following Miami Gardens Crash That Killed Siblings and Grandmother

13-year-old girl dies following Miami Gardens crash that killed family

A tragic crash in Miami Gardens that claimed the lives of a grandmother and three children earlier this month has resulted in the death...
Sunrise earns Bronze Bicycle-Friendly Status

Sunrise earns Bronze bicycle-friendly status—What it means for residents

The City of Sunrise has once again been recognized for its efforts to improve cycling infrastructure, earning a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community (BFC) designation...
vaping

M-DCPS cracks down on tudent vaping with district-wide expansion of vape sensors

In a continued effort to curb student vaping, Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is expanding its vape sensor initiative to all senior high schools....
Miami Beach man faces attempted murder charges after shooting 2 people he claimed were Palestinians

Miami Beach man faces attempted murder charges after shooting 2 people he claimed were Palestinians  

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left two people injured in Miami Beach, police announced on Sunday. Mordechai Brafman,...
Father Arrested After Amber Alert Issued for 4-Year-Old Daughter; Mother Found Shot Dead

Father arrested after Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old daughter; mother found shot dead

A father was arrested Sunday afternoon after an Amber Alert was issued for his 4-year-old daughter, following the fatal shooting of her mother in...
Two Motorcyclists Killed in Miami-Dade Crash

Two motorcyclists killed in Miami-Dade crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash in Miami-Dade County is under investigation following a collision on Sunday near the intersection of Northwest 56th Street...
broward health

Better Together: Broward Health and Memorial Healthcare unite to tackle health disparities

Broward Health and Memorial Healthcare System have announced a groundbreaking partnership aimed at expanding healthcare access and addressing critical health disparities across Broward County. The...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Milton ‘Prilly’ Hamilton

Former Third World lead singer Milton ‘Prilly’ Hamilton dies at 74

Skip to content