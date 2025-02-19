Florida’s tougher immigration laws raise concerns for Caribbean-Americans

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has intensified the state’s involvement in immigration enforcement by signing a measure that empowers several state agencies to collaborate more closely with federal authorities.

This move is poised to significantly impact Florida’s substantial Caribbean immigrant community, which comprises a notable portion of the state’s population.

The new legislation grants the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida State Guard, and law enforcement under the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services the authority to detain and assist in the deportation of undocumented individuals. This initiative aligns with President Donald Trump’s call for mass deportations, a stance that DeSantis and other state leaders have embraced.

“Our state law enforcement officers will now be able to fully cooperate with U.S. Homeland Security authorities via this 287(g) program,” DeSantis stated during a press conference on Wednesday. “If state and locals aren’t part of the solution, then the problem is going to persist. So Florida is leading the way.”

Impact on the Caribbean-American community

Florida is home to a significant Caribbean immigrant population. As of recent data, approximately 41% of Caribbean immigrants in the United States reside in Florida, with Miami-Dade County alone housing over 860,000 Caribbean-born individuals.

The expanded enforcement measures have raised concerns among this community. Advocacy groups warn that such policies may erode trust between law enforcement and immigrant populations, potentially leading to underreporting of crimes and decreased community cooperation.

“These policies instill fear in our communities,” said Marsha Jean-Baptiste, a Haitian-American resident of Miami. “People are now afraid to report crimes or even go about their daily lives.”

Similarly, Ricardo Thompson, a Jamaican-American business owner in Orlando, expressed apprehension: “The threat of increased deportations creates anxiety not just for undocumented individuals but for all of us who are part of the Caribbean diaspora in Florida.”

In addition to the enforcement expansion, DeSantis signed a series of immigration laws aimed at strengthening penalties for undocumented individuals convicted of crimes. The new legislation makes it a state crime to enter Florida illegally and allocates $250 million to local law enforcement agencies for immigration-related enforcement.

“We understand this may be our last chance to solve this problem once and for all,” DeSantis said. “All the state agencies are on board. We’re ready to roll.”

As these policies take effect, Florida’s Caribbean immigrant community faces a period of uncertainty and heightened anxiety, underscoring the need for careful consideration of the broader social and economic implications.