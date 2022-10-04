Florida gas prices drop as the state gas tax holiday begins

Florida drivers began to see sharp drops in prices at the pump over the weekend as the state’s Florida Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act of 2022 went into effect on October 1. This suspends the state’s 25.3 cent tax on each gallon of gasoline through the rest of October.

On Sunday, the state average was $3.26 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since January.

So far, the state average price for gasoline declined 13 cents per gallon, since the gas tax holiday began. Before October, the state average declined a total of $1.50 per gallon since prices reached their peak of $4.89 per gallon in mid-June.

- Advertisement -

“This gas tax builds on the previous downward pressure on pump prices, stemming from global recession concerns and underwhelming fuel demand,” said Mark Jenkins spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Prices are now beginning to dip below $3 a gallon at various gas stations in the state. While everyone might not be so lucky to see sub-$3 gasoline, all Floridians should expect a sizeable discount this week.”

The most expensive metro markets in Florida at the moment are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.47), Miami ($3.32), Gainesville ($3.31) while the least expensive metro markets are Panama City ($3.15), Pensacola ($3.07), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.06).

Floridians can continue to save on gasoline by:

Combining errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shopping around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Paying with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Removing excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Driving conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

Find Florida Gas Prices