Florida authorities say DNA helped solve 26-year-old murder

By Santana Salmon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A 26-year-old murder case has been solved with new DNA technology, police in Florida’s capital city said Wednesday.

The Tallahassee Police Department arrested Alan Lefferts, 71, for the 1996 killing of James Branner, who was found dead in a room at the Prince Murat Motel following a violent fight.

The department reopened the case last year and used DNA from the time of the murder to identify Lefferts as a suspect.

“Solving a case that occurred nearly 26 years ago speaks volumes to the dedication and great collaborative effort between our state and local law enforcement partners,” Tallahassee police Deputy Chief Jason Laursen said in a news release.

Lefferts was arrested near Jacksonville with the help of Baker County sheriff’s deputies.

