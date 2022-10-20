fbpx
NewsLocal

Federal agent killed during training in South Florida

Federal agent killed during training in South Florida
By Santana Salmon

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection firearms instructor was shot and killed during a training class Wednesday morning at a South Florida gun range, officials said.

The shooting occurred just before 11:00 a.m. at the Trail Glades Range in western Miami-Dade County, Miami-Dade police spokesman Angel Rodriguez said during a news conference. The agent was airlifted to a Miami trauma center, where he died from his injuries.

Customs and Border Protection spokesman Michael Silva confirmed during the news conference that an agent had been assigned to the county-owned range as an instructor.

- Advertisement -

Miami-Dade homicide detectives will investigate the shooting. Officials didn’t immediately identify the agent or release any details about how he was shot.

 

Previous articleBroward detectives investigate death of man found on road in Pompano Beach
Next articleMiami-Dade Parks awarded U.S. grant to support sports programs for veterans with disabilities

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Rushane Barnett gets five concurrent life sentences for Cocoa Piece mass murder

Rushane Barnett gets five concurrent life sentences for Cocoa Piece mass...

Click here to view
Skip to content