Father Arrested After Amber Alert Issued for 4-Year-Old Daughter; Mother Found Shot Dead

A father was arrested Sunday afternoon after an Amber Alert was issued for his 4-year-old daughter, following the fatal shooting of her mother in Tamarac. Nathan Gingles, 43, was taken into custody on charges of violating a no-contact injunction with the child’s mother and daughter.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO), the child’s mother, 34-year-old Mary Gingles, was found dead at her home from a gunshot wound. Deputies initially responded to a shooting at the 5700 block of Plum Bay Parkway, where they discovered a man, later identified as 35-year-old Andrew Ferrin, also deceased from a gunshot wound.

As the investigation continued, it was revealed that the 4-year-old, Seraphina Gingles, had been taken from the scene.

BSO did not disclose any direct connection between Ferrin, the child, or her mother. “As part of the investigation, it was learned that a 4-year-old child, Seraphina Gingles, had been taken from the residence. She is believed to be with a man, Nathan Gingles, 43-year-old man,” said BSO spokesperson Carey Codd.

Authorities quickly tracked Nathan’s vehicle, a 2016 Silver BMW X3 with a Texas license plate, heading eastbound on West Commercial Boulevard. Later that day, detectives found Nathan and Seraphina at a Walmart in North Lauderdale.

Court records indicate that Nathan and Mary were in the midst of a divorce. At this time, Nathan has not been charged with the killings of Mary Gingles or Andrew Ferrin.

 

