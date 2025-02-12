South Florida News

Driver Killed in Honda-Excavator Collision on I-95 in Miami-Dade County

By Jovani Davis

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. A man died early Wednesday morning after his Honda collided with an excavator on the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The crash occurred around 4:10 a.m. near the Golden Glades Interchange.

FHP Lt. Alex Camacho stated that, for reasons still unclear, the Honda veered off the roadway and into the center median, where it struck the excavator. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the crash, the northbound lanes of I-95 were closed, with traffic being diverted onto State Road 7. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

