District 9 business owners invited to apply for 2025 Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program

MIAMI-DADE – Vice Chairman Kionne L. McGhee is inviting small business owners in District 9 to apply for the Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program.

Applications can be downloaded from the County website or picked up at the Richmond Heights Business Development Hub, located at the Larcenia J. Ballard Plaza, 14508 Lincoln Blvd., Suite 210, Miami, FL 33176, from Tuesday, Feb. 18 through Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. Business owners applying for funding must own a for-profit small business that has been in operation for at least one year and be located within Miami-Dade County’s District 9.

The grant funding can be used for business-related expenses such as supplies, equipment, liability insurance, minor renovations, and advertising. It can also cover professional services like accounting, seminars, and events. Each business can receive up to $5,000 in funding.

A mandatory informational meeting via Zoom is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at 6 p.m. The Zoom access information is as follows:

Zoom Meeting ID: 818 9882 4970

Zoom Registration Link: Meeting Registration

The meeting will review the application process and eligibility requirements. Please note that attending the meeting does not guarantee funding, and applicants are encouraged not to complete their applications before attending the meeting.

Completed applications must be hand-delivered in a sealed envelope to the Richmond Heights Business Development Hub from March 3 through March 7, 2025, by 4 p.m. Late applications will not be accepted.

The Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program aims to provide financial and technical assistance to qualified small businesses. The program is administered in collaboration with Miami-Dade County Commissioners’ offices.

For more information, contact Victoria Goss at 305-756-0605.